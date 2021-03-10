WATCH:MSC Lirica Damaged by Fire

Anyone in and around the port of Corfu, Greece today saw something very unsettling, a cruise ship on fire. Black smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the starboard side of MSC Lirica as it sat in port early in the afternoon. It took local fire fighters around an hour to put out the blaze, but from what we can see from the images, it looks like the ship sustained heavy damage to the starboard side. It’s not known yet what started the fire, but reports are it may have started in one of the lifeboats. As of now, there are no reported injuries to any of the crew on board.

