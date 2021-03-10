fbpx

Choose Your Cruise – March 12, 2021
Choose Your Cruise – March 12, 2021

Evan Gove - March 12, 2021
March 10, 2021

WATCH:MSC Lirica Damaged by Fire

MSC Lirica | Photo: MSC Cruises MSC Lirica

Anyone in and around the port of Corfu, Greece today saw something very unsettling, a cruise ship on fire. Black smoke and flames could be seen billowing from the starboard side of MSC Lirica as it sat in port early in the afternoon. It took local fire fighters around an hour to put out the blaze, but from what we can see from the images, it looks like the ship sustained heavy damage to the starboard side. It’s not known yet what started the fire, but reports are it may have started in one of the lifeboats. As of now, there are no reported injuries to any of the crew on board. 

MSC Lirica is one of the oldest in MSC Cruises’ fleet, having entered service in 2002. Check out some of the images and videos of the fire below! 
 


 

 


 

 

Evan Gove
Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department.

