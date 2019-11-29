Vitamin Sea: Well and Good on Oceania Cruises

Which would you choose? A week of pampering at a world-class spa like Canyon Ranch or traveling the world and visiting exotic locations on a luxury cruise line such as Oceania? Now you don’t need to make a choice. You can combine the two vacations together and get literally the best of both worlds on Oceania’s Wellness Tours Inspired by Canyon Ranch. These inspiring travel options are broadening the spa and wellness experience to land-based excursions and putting new emphasis on vegan and plant-based cuisine on board.

Oceania has had a relationship with Canyon Ranch for more than a decade, but this luxury cruise line is going beyond the usual spa offerings by incorporating a healthy lifestyle choice into all aspects of the cruise guest experience.

“With an emphasis on wellness in many of our guest’s everyday life, it only made sense to bring it aboard our ships,” explained Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “Our guests have a focus on balance in their lives, which means they love to take advantage of fitness classes and spa treatments along with indulgent as well as healthy meals. We want guests to feel like their fitness and wellness routines are maintained and enhanced while on an Oceania Cruises voyage.”

But the real difference is that Oceania’s wellness experience doesn’t stop when you leave the gym or even when you get off the ship.

A World of Wellness on Oceania

These new cruises also offer excursions that combine cultural experience and wellness, and maybe even a little adventure, and for those who want to maintain a daily fitness regime, choosing a wellness tour may be the perfect answer. The wellness excursion tours range from strenuous physical activity to no physical exertion at all and are clearly marked so guests are fully prepared and up to whatever level of physical challenge they desire.

“Our wellness tours enhance what we are doing on the ship and create a holistic and immersive experience in the destination for our guests,” explains Binder. “These tours are also great for guests who have already experienced a certain destination, as they represent a truly new and unique way to see the destination from a local perspective.”

So instead of the regular tourist trail through Vatican City, you can enjoy an afternoon in the thousand-year-old therapeutic baths at the Terme dei Papi, the Thermal Baths of the Popes in Viterbo. In Monaco, instead of sweating….

By Sharon Kenny

Photo: Oceania Cruises