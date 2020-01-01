fbpx

SEARCH

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019
Awards
228 views
228 views

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 31, 2019
14 Views
January 1, 2020

Vitamin Sea: Dr. Andrew Weil and Seabourn’s World of Wellness

Unforgettable ports of call, along with lasting health benefits and enduring peace of mind.

Dr. Andrew Weil

Imagine combining the relaxation and adventure of a luxury cruise vacation with the priceless gift of extending your life and gaining permanent peace of mind. Thanks to two leaders in their respective fields, that incongruous pairing has become a living, working reality. Seabourn, arguably the world’s most prestigious cruise line, and Dr. Andrew Weil, Harvard-trained physician, best-selling author, lecturer and preeminent expert on alternative medicine, are continuing a brilliant partnership that began in 2017. That’s when Dr. Weil signed on to facilitate two life-changing onboard programs featuring talks, seminars, and demonstrations.

One of them was held on Seabourn Sojourn, the other on Seabourn Odyssey, and both were overwhelmingly well received. Based on that success, Seabourn and Dr. Weil repeated the phenomenon last year, with their “Route to Ancient Wellness” cruise aboard Seabourn Ovation. It embarked from Athens on November 13, 2019, bound for Dubai, following the old historic Mediterranean trade routes with stops in Agios, Nikolaos, Crete, Haifa, Ashdod, Doha, Qatar, and other enchanting ports, returning to Dubai on December 2. Lectures on board focused on topics such as energy medicine, medical hypnosis, and the health benefits of traditional diets.

Now, they’re about to do it again. On February 21, 2020, the 15-night “Wellness in the South Pacific” voyage embarks from Auckland, New Zealand, on Seabourn Encore. The journey covers each of the country’s islands. Then it heads over to the most scenic ports of Australia, culminating in Sydney on March 8.

Just the thrill of visiting fascinating ports like Rotorua, Picton, Wellington, Christchurch, Halfmoon Bay — and a cruise around the steep peaks and misty waters of Milford Sound — before calling on the Australian arts scene in Melbourne and the aptly named garden city of Eden, New South Wales, is destined to be an unforgettable experience.

But for some health-conscious and serenity-seeking passengers, the wonderful ports are not what matters most. These enthusiasts are coming more for what happens right there on the ship than for where the ship takes them.

Dr. Andrew Weil and Seabourn

Every day, guests will enjoy meditation and yoga classes and take part in hands-on demonstrations led by Dr. Weil and a team of the most sought-after and knowledgeable experts on the planet. Dr. Weil is considered by many to be the world’s leading authority on holistic healing, also known as “integrative” medicine. His bestselling books like Spontaneous Healing and Eight Weeks to Optimum Health, advocate an approach to healthy living that combines proper diet and nutritional supplements, yoga, mindful meditation, and other behavioral changes and habits.

On board, he will be teaching those lifesaving techniques and life-extending practices and answering questions one-on-one, so that guests come away with treasured benefits that will stay with them for the rest of their lives. Much of his focus will be on mindfulness, a simple form of meditation that keeps practitioners centered in the present moment.

And even though most of the activities will take place on the ship, don’t be surprised to find some special shore excursions dedicated to the practice of holistic health. Last November’s “Route to Ancient Wellness” cruise featured a specially designed “mindful living” stop at the Lassithi Plateau in Crete, walking through scenic farmland and visiting a 17th-century monastery before….

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By Alex Darlington

Photo: Ingram Image

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019
Awards
228 views
228 views

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 31, 2019
Cruising in 2019, It’s A Wrap!
Featured
511 views
511 views

Cruising in 2019, It’s A Wrap!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 30, 2019
Cruising Greece’s Cyclades
Featured
1147 views
1147 views

Cruising Greece’s Cyclades

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 29, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – December 27, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
1052 views
1052 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 27, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 27, 2019
Yum Yum at Crystal Cruises’ Umi Uma
Featured
545 views
545 views

Yum Yum at Crystal Cruises’ Umi Uma

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 26, 2019
Australia, Hawaii Top List of Desired Destinations
Featured
1013 views
1013 views

Australia, Hawaii Top List of Desired Destinations

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 24, 2019
What to Do in San Juan for the Day
Featured
1200 views
1200 views

What to Do in San Juan for the Day

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 23, 2019
Europe’s Best Christmas Markets
Cruise News
805 views
805 views

Europe’s Best Christmas Markets

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 19, 2019
Virgin Voyages Cruise Deal of the Week – December 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
1243 views
1243 views

Virgin Voyages Cruise Deal of the Week – December 19, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 19, 2019
Spending the Day at Atlantis in the Bahamas
Featured
797 views
797 views

Spending the Day at Atlantis in the Bahamas

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 18, 2019
Celebrate the Holiday Season in Fort Lauderdale
Cruise News
1556 views
1556 views

Celebrate the Holiday Season in Fort Lauderdale

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 17, 2019
St. Kitts Just Set a New Record!
Cruise News
1286 views
1286 views

St. Kitts Just Set a New Record!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 17, 2019
Excursion Immersion: Costa Rica is More Than a Surfcation With Travelia
Cruise Magazine
794 views
794 views

Excursion Immersion: Costa Rica is More Than a Surfcation With Travelia

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 17, 2019
A Greek Island Paradise: Discover Corfu
Featured
3218 views
3218 views

A Greek Island Paradise: Discover Corfu

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 16, 2019
When in Rome: Where to Stay Before a Cruise
Cruise Tips
978 views
978 views

When in Rome: Where to Stay Before a Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 16, 2019
What Does Scarlet Lady Smell Like? (VIDEO)
Cruise News
1176 views
1176 views

What Does Scarlet Lady Smell Like? (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 13, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week – December 13, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
703 views
703 views

Cruise Deal of the Week – December 13, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 13, 2019
Sneak Peek: Cirque Du Soleil COSMOS, EXENTRICKS on <i>MSC Grandiosa</i>
Cruise News
714 views
714 views

Sneak Peek: Cirque Du Soleil COSMOS, EXENTRICKS on MSC Grandiosa

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 11, 2019
MSC Cruises <i>MSC Seaview</i> Cruise Ship Review
Ship Reviews
3 views
3 views

MSC Cruises MSC Seaview Cruise Ship Review

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 10, 2019
<i>Scenic Eclipse</i>– When 5 Stars Just Won’t Do
Cruise Views
1080 views
1080 views

Scenic Eclipse– When 5 Stars Just Won’t Do

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 10, 2019
Let us know your comments!
###############
Excursion Immersion: Costa Rica is More Than a Surfcation With Travelia
Cruise Magazine
794 views
794 views

Excursion Immersion: Costa Rica is More Than a Surfcation With Travelia

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 17, 2019
A Greek Island Paradise: Discover Corfu
Featured
3218 views
3218 views

A Greek Island Paradise: Discover Corfu

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 16, 2019
When in Rome: Where to Stay Before a Cruise
Cruise Tips
978 views
978 views

When in Rome: Where to Stay Before a Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 16, 2019
What Does Scarlet Lady Smell Like? (VIDEO)
Cruise News
1176 views
1176 views

What Does Scarlet Lady Smell Like? (VIDEO)

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 13, 2019

The Latest

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019
Awards
228 views
228 views

The Judi’s Choice Awards 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - December 31, 2019

The Monthly Mantra Judi’s Choice Awards … Judi’s Choice Awards … Judi’s Choice Awards … It’s time for the 2019 Judi’s Choice Awards! Unlike all those hum-drum…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions