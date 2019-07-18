Virgin Voyages Teases Beach Club at Bimini With New Video

When the U.S. Department of State restricted travel to Cuba earlier this year, it sent most cruise lines into a scramble. Rescheduling itineraries and dealing with unhappy customers now unable to sail to Cuba caused more than a few headaches across the industry, but it was a cruise line that hasn’t even sailed yet which perhaps took the biggest hit.

Virgin Voyages made Cuba a central part of their cruise identity for their upcoming ship Scarlet Lady, but when that destination was suddenly closed, the world’s newest cruise line had to pivot. The result? A private beach resort rivaling that of any cruise line.

The Beach Club at Bimini

In a video released today, Virgin Voyages highlights the Beach Club at Bimini, their new private resort exclusively for Virgin passengers (known by the brand as ‘sailors’). Designed by Miami-based architects EOA, Inc. and featuring natural materials and soft earth tones that organically blend into the seascape, the Beach Club at Bimini is going to be the cornerstone of every Virgin voyage aboard their new ship.

The Beach Club is set to appeal to a variety of cruisers, those looking for fun and those looking for relaxation. Health and wellness is a priority as each day at the club begins with yoga and meditation. As the day progresses, so does the energy level, as a mid-afternoon pool party is the high point of the day. Food options include fresh, local seafood and plenty of room at the bar for your favorite drink.

If you’re staying in a RockStar Suite on board the ship, you have even more exclusive access on the island, including a private bar, complimentary food service, an outdoor terrace lounge, sun loungers and beach cabanas.

Music is King

As Virgin got its start as a record label, it makes sense that music would be an important part of the Beach Club at Bimini. Seven-time Grammy-Award-winning artist and producer Mark Ronson was named founding DJ for the club. The British-born DJ, producer and songwriter has topped the charts and collaborated with artists like Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Adele, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars. Ronson will have four performances in 2020, with specific performance dates still to be announced.

