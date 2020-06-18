Virgin Voyages Releases ‘Voyage Well’ Plan

We’re inching closer and closer to cruising again and another well-known cruise line has released a health and wellness program designed to give guests and crew confidence in the safety of a cruise vacation. Virgin Voyages has introduced their new ‘Voyage Well’ plan for the soft opening of Scarlet Lady in October of this year. The plan to sail in October is reliant on the easing of government travel restrictions across the globe by that time.

What is the ‘Voyage Well’ Plan?

Virgin Voyages’ new health and wellness plan was created with assistance from scientists, doctors and clinicians, all experts in their respective fields. Referred to as the Voyage Well Expert Advisory Group, the collaboration consists of partners at AtmosAir Solutions, EcoLab, Dr. Heymann with Vikand, Global Public Health Services, and advice from the CDC as well as the World Health Organization.

The key points of the health plan are as follows:

COVID-19 testing for all guests and crew prior to embarkation.

Implementing best practices around sanitation, physical distancing, limited occupancy, and health checks for everyone on board.

Leveraging digital onboard technology like The Band and digital queues to limit contact.

Managing overall ship occupancy so appropriate physical distancing is possible.

As always with Virgin Voyages, there will be no communal food sharing, buffets or large dining halls, allowing for hygienic service of fresh food.

“The health and wellbeing of our Sailors is our number one priority, so we rolled up our sleeves with leading experts to further innovate and create an even healthier way to travel and still have an incredible vacation,” says Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages. “We appreciate some people will be apprehensive about traveling, so we are committed to being led by science and creating ways to give people confidence to explore the world while feeling safer, more relaxed and free to enjoy themselves.”

Rethinking Cruise Ship Airflow

Along with a specially designed HVAC system that pumps fresh air through the new ship’s public spaces and cabins to reduce recirculated air, Virgin Voyages also invested in the installation of a 100% fresh air, ‘bow to stern’ air purification system.

Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady will be equipped with an air purification system from AtmosAir Solutions that also disinfects air on board by leveraging bi-polar ionization technology that has been shown to kill 99.9% of viruses. Recent tests performed by Microchem Laboratory, one of the world’s preeminent laboratories for testing EPA- and FDA-registered sanitizing products, has reported that this HVAC device is more than 99.9% effective in neutralizing Coronavirus.

“Delivering effective health and safety measures is going to be essential for ensuring consumer trust in the cruise industry,” says Steve Levine, President and CEO, AtmosAir Solutions. “We’re proud to partner with Virgin Voyages and believe our bi-polar ionization technology will be crucial to creating a safe, clean and sanitized indoor environment throughout the entirety of the Scarlet Lady.”

Are you excited to sail on Scarlet Lady when she’s sailing again in October? Sound off in the comments!