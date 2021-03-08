Virgin Voyages Names 3rd Ship Resilient Lady

Resilient is certainly a great way to describe the cruise industry and according to Virgin Voyages, it’s also a great name for a ship! The new cruise line and lifestyle travel brand announced today that they’re naming the third ship in their fleet Resilient Lady. The announcement coincides with International Woman’s Day, which is symbolic of the spirit of Virgin Voyages’ Lady Ships and according to the cruise line, is a celebration of women and their achievements, strength, leadership and resilience.

The new ship is scheduled for completion on July 1, 2022 and will join the cruise line’s two other ships; Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady. Resilient Lady will homeport in Athens (Piraeus), Greece, and embark on two, 7-night itineraries in the Greek Isles and Adriatic.

“Sailing in the Med is such an extraordinary experience, and we’re so excited to bring the adventure of a Virgin Voyage to this beautiful place,” said Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group. “I’m so proud of the incredible work the team has accomplished to introduce Resilient Lady.”

Resilient Lady Itineraries:

Greek Isles Itinerary: Greek history and culture are at the forefront of these cruises with cruisers exploring Athens before heading to the famous Greek islands of Santorini, Rhodes, Crete and an overnight stay in Mykonos.

Adriatic (with Greek Isles) Itinerary: Also sailing from Athens, this cruise heads north to Dubrovnik, Croatia before sailing to Kotor, Corfu and Argostoli.

“Welcoming Resilient Lady to our fleet and revealing these amazing itineraries sets the tone for the most memorable summer voyage,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO and President of Virgin Voyages. “We know the time to travel is on the horizon, and Virgin Voyages is here so that we can keep dreaming of irresistible vacations ahead.”

Virgin Voyages was just days away from their first ever cruise on board Scarlet Lady from Miami when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the industry. At the time, it seemed crazy to think we’d be waiting more than a year to finally take that inaugural cruise but that’s exactly what happened. Now, when cruising finally gets back to normal operation, cruisers will have three gorgeous new ships to explore.

What do you think about the name Resilient Lady? Let us know in the comments!