Virgin Voyages Gifts 500 Cruises to Healthcare Workers

Scarlet Lady just started sailing from PortMiami, but the team at Virgin Voyages is already making an impact on their new South Florida community. The cruise line is showing its appreciation for the community’s healthcare heroes by giving away 500 complimentary cabins for employees at Baptist Health South Florida to ‘Set Sail the Virgin Way’ this festive season with their friends and loved ones.

Every Baptist employee was eligible to win a four- or five-night “Fire & Sunset Soiree,” “Dominican Daze,” or “Scarlet Caribbean Holidays” voyages, embarking December 15th through the 29th. In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the 250 winners will be announced today, and each employee will receive two complimentary cabins to enjoy the voyage with up to three additional travel mates.

“The past two years have tested our community, and we wanted to find a small way to express our deepest gratitude to all of the healthcare professionals who went above and beyond to keep us safe,”said Tom McAlpin, President and CEO of Virgin Voyages. “We hope a voyage on our beautiful Scarlet Lady allows the Baptist team to enjoy some much-needed R&R this season.”

Giving Back After the Pandemic

This isn’t the first time Virgin Voyages has given back, despite the fact that they quite literally just began operating in the past few months. After the disaster of a year that was 2020, Virgin Voyages decided to gift 1,000 cruises for Valentine’s Day in a promotion called ‘Shipload of Love’ and they asked guests to nominate those who were most deserving. The new promotion is an extension of that sentiment.

“Throughout this pandemic, our caregivers have embodied the true meaning of sacrifice and heroism, always putting themselves before others,” said Bo Boulenger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Baptist Health South Florida. “We are thrilled with this opportunity to show them our community’s heartfelt appreciation for their selflessness and dedication with this fantastic trip, thanks to our friends at Virgin Voyages.”

A reminder for those sailing on Scarlet Lady from PortMiami, you must must be fully vaccinated and complete a complimentary COVID-19 test prior to boarding!