Back in the days of swashbuckling pirates, they sailed the seven seas in search of their favorite thing (no, not rum)…LOOT! We’ve got a very special cruise deal of the week today from the newest cruise line in the industry: Virgin Voyages.

Virgin Voyages Cruise Deal of the Week

Starting on Thursday December 19th, Virgin Voyages is giving those who book more than a few doubloons of onboard credit, known on board the Scarlet Lady as “sailor loot”. Virgin is call the promotion “On Us + Sailor Loot” and it’s available for anyone who books from the 19th through Valentine’s Day 2020. How much loot, you ask?

· Insider & Sea View: $100 per cabin

· Sea Terrace: $200 per cabin

· RockStar Suites: $400 per cabin

Virgin Voyages’ “On Us” proposition includes the things already included in each Sailor’s voyage fare upon booking such as Basic Bevvies, Wifi, Food at 20+ Eateries, Group Fitness Classes, and Gratuities.

This offer is available for all new bookings, including Sailors and First Mates with the exception of Sneak-a-Peek sailings. This announcement coincides with the launch of open bookings for Virgin Voyages’ second ship, Valiant Lady which features 7-night Mediterranean itineraries out of Barcelona, Spain when she debuts in May 2021.

Scarlet Lady is set to begin sailing the Bahamas and Caribbean in the Spring and the buzz around the ship is palpable. From it’s adults-only status to the health and wellness focus of the restaurants and amenities, the ship is set to compete for best new ship of 2020.

Along with the ship, Virgin Voyages has also developed their own resort-style private island, The Beach Club at Bimini, where guests can kick back and relax or party like rockstars thanks to celebrity DJ’s. If you’re staying in a RockStar Suite on board the ship, you have even more exclusive access on the island, including a private bar, complimentary food service, an outdoor terrace lounge, sun loungers and beach cabanas.

Are you planning on taking advantage of the Virgin Voyages cruise deal of the week? Let us know in the comments below!