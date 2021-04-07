Virgin Voyages Cancels All Summer Sailings

Eventually we’ll write a story about Virgin Voyages that includes details about our time on board the ship, but unfortunately we’re going to have to wait a little longer. The world’s most anticipated cruise line has unfortunately made the decision to cancel all sailings between July 4th and September 17th on board Scarlet Lady.

Here’s the statement from Virgin Voyages’ website this morning:

As we continue to navigate what’s going on in the world, we’ve made the decision to cancel our sailings from July 4th through September 17th, 2021 on Scarlet Lady. If your voyage has been impacted by this, please take a look at the details below so you can choose an offer that works best for you.

Mandatory Vaccinations

Just a few weeks ago, Virgin Voyages announced that the COVID-19 vaccine would be mandatory for passengers on board Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady when the cruise line resumes service.

“Our goal is to ensure that we’re providing the safest travel experience which means vaccinations for both our crew and passengers. The is a step towards the safe return to sailing and is the right decision for Virgin Voyages. We’re really encouraged by the latest rollout plans in the May time frame from the new administration, and we know the future is about vaccinations,” Virgin Voyages CEO Tom McAlpin told USA Today at the time.

Virgin’s ship Scarlet Lady was just days away from sailing with guests for the first time in March 2020 when the CDC announced their no-sail order. Since then, the cruise line has finished work on their second ship with a third, Resilient Lady, on the way next year. Even though they’ve been sidelined, the cruise line has been busy with other aspects of the business like breaking ground on their brand new Terminal V at PortMiami.

Were you booked with Virgin Voyages over the summer? Let us know what your new plans are in the comments below!