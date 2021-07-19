The Virgin brand has come a long way since their days selling records on Notting Hill Gate in London. Today, the multinational organization has its hand in just about every industry you can think of, including commercial space flight. One of their newest ventures, Virgin Voyages, is set to take the cruise world by storm and the company is giving guests at two of their hotels a sneak preview of what life will be like at the company’s private island resort in the Bahamas.

Virgin Hotels Summer Sessions

Virgin Hotels is collaborating with the team at Virgin Voyages for Summer Sessions, a series of events at Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville featuring party-packed weekend of musical programming, retail pop-ups and drag brunches this July and August.

The events kick off Friday, July 23 at 3 pm in Dallas with a Summer Friday’s daytime party at The Pool Club in Dallas with music by DJSC, DJ of the Dallas Cowboys.

The party continues the next day with an event cruisers won’t want to miss. The hotel will create a pop-up of The Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages. During the morning, guests will be invited to a dose of ‘Vitamin Sea’, Virgin Voyage ideology inspired by the oceans and their importance in well-being for everyone’s daily lives. A 60-minute workout class filled with unique circuits using just body weight led by personal trainer John Benton. At noon the house beats by DJ C-Quel, Elvis Saurez and DJSC start pumping for those enjoying the pool.

RELATED: Virgin Voyages Reveals New Itineraries for Resilient Lady

The event a few weeks later will take place at Virgin Hotels Nashville from August 13th to the 15th and will feature an all-day party at The Pool Club with TGIF Poolside and sounds by DJ Rod, Coach & Hish. At 6 pm, Commons Club will host a Happy Hour. Guests in Nashville will also get a preview of the Beach Club at Bimini.

If you’re booked to sail with Virgin in the coming months, these events are going to be a great way to get into cruise-mode long before you sail!