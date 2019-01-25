SEARCH

Porthole Cruise Magazine - January 25, 2019
155 Views
January 25, 2019

VIP@Sea: #Wanderlust with @LiterallyAnika

Porthole gets literal with Literally Anika on the perfect photo op, Dubai hotspots, and more!

Literally Anika

A quick scroll through Literally Anika’s Instagram feed will transport you to places as exotic as Phuket, Thailand, and as iconic as the Brooklyn Bridge. Raised in the ultra-modern metropolis of Dubai, Anika Morjaria began creating travel-focused YouTube videos as Literally Anika to hone on-camera experience. Brands quickly took notice of her fun-loving personality and reached out to her to promote their products, allowing Anika to make traveling her full-time job. The savvy content creator gives Porthole an inside scoop on her on-the-go lifestyle.

Your Instagram is chock full of gorgeous imagery. What do you look for to create these perfect shots? Do you take all these shots yourself?

I guess when visiting a location, you always want to visually figure out what hasn’t been done before. It can be difficult since I’m on my own a lot of the time. If tech issues pop up like Bluetooth not working, it can be frustrating. That being said, it’s so much more rewarding to do it yourself because you get to use your own skills to create something. I think shooting is a lot more fun for me than posing.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anika Morjaria (@literallyanika) on

What is the silliest thing you’ve ever had to pack? (for photo ops or vlogging sake)

Once I was creating some Halloween content for Royal Caribbean and I had to pack a whole Transformer outfit into my suitcase! Another guy I was with was packing a full-on pope outfit. It ended up being a pretty funny night!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anika Morjaria (@literallyanika) on

Having grown up in Dubai, what popular tourist attraction lives up to the hype?

One thing I would personally recommend is the SkyHub Paramotor (a motorized paraglider). The experience was so unbelievably breathtaking, I can’t even begin to describe how much I loved every second of it. I’d also recommend visiting ….

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anika Morjaria (@literallyanika) on

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

Photo: Literally Anika

One of the most anticipated ships in production today is Carnival Mardi Gras, a top of the line vessel slated to be the first in North America…

