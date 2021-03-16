Viking To Resume Operation in May 2021

The news that England would allow cruise ships to sail once again from UK ports starting in May came as a welcome surprise to cruisers and now we’re seeing cruise lines preparing to take advantage. Viking announced today that it will restart limited operations in May 2021 with three special sailings along the coast of England for residents of the UK only.

The eight-day cruise itinerary, called England’s Scenic Shores, will sail roundtrip from Portsmouth, with departures on May 22, May 29 and June 5, 2021. The cruise will take place on board Viking’s newest ocean ship, Viking Venus, which will be delivered in April.

“We welcome the UK Government’s support for the return of safe domestic cruises as an important component in the travel industry’s recovery. In recognition of this support, and to celebrate the fact we have a British godmother—the esteemed broadcaster and journalist Anne Diamond—we have chosen to name our new ship, Viking Venus, in the UK on May 17,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “We are in a position to restart operations quickly and to start sailing again in May because we have kept our ships crewed during warm lay-up throughout the past 12 months. We have been implementing our additional protocols, including daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests for our crew, for almost six months now. With our new protocol enhancements in place, we believe there will be no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage and we look forward to welcoming UK guests back on board very soon.”

Viking Health & Safety Program

Developed in partnership with an international team of medical advisors, including Raquel C. Bono, M.D., Viking’s Chief Health Officer, Viking’s Health & Safety Program is one of the most comprehensive we’ve seen. It boats a full-scale laboratory installed on every Viking ocean ship and all guests and crew will receive daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests. New air purification technology has also been installed on all Viking ships, which have always featured independent air handling units for all guest staterooms. And additional health checks, sanitization and physical distancing measures will provide further protection for Viking guests and crew at all points of the journey.