Many assume small ships have lesser options when it comes to dining, but Viking Orion tosses that narrative to the side in favor of variety and quality. Keeping it simple, the main dining room on board is called “The Restaurant” and guests are invited every day for breakfast and dinner, but only on sea days is it open for lunch. Viking views cuisine as a vital part of your journey, and the line works hard to marry its culinary program to the regions you visit.

For a quick and casual bite, head to the World Cafe at the aft of the ship and enjoy all your meals with a fabulous view out of the windows on all sides. The omelette station is a popular spot at the World Cafe or start your day with a delicious eggs Benedict. You can also get pasta at lunch and Asian noodles and soup for dinner.

Dine on Italian specialties in Manfredi’s, and get fresh seafood and a full array of other buffet options for more casual meals al fresco on AquaVit Terrace. You can also savor the slow-paced wine-pairing experience at the Chef’s Table restaurant, which features a rotating selection of five-course dinners from 13 menus offering themes like pan-Asian,, Mexican, Caribbean, and even regional American cuisines.

The Pool Grill and Pool Bar offers fresh-cooked burgers and specialties, like the Nordic roll (shrimp stuffed into a large hot dog), as well as a salad bar.