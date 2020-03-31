Viking Mississippi River Cruise Ship Coming in 2022

Soon you won’t have to go far to experience the wonders of a Viking river cruise. The popular cruise line announced new itineraries for the Mississippi River upon the completion of their newest ship, Viking Mississippi, in 2022. The ship is currently in production at a shipyard in Louisiana and will be able to carry 386 passengers. The announcement was planned for an event on April 7, but it was cancelled and the announcement moved up.

About Viking Mississippi

The ship will be similar in design to Viking’s current river fleet, so don’t expect to see any paddle wheels or Mark Twain impersonators.

“At a time where many of us are at home, looking for inspiration to travel in the future, I am pleased to introduce a new, modern way to explore this great river,’ Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen explained. “Our guests are curious travelers, and they continue to tell us that the Mississippi is the river they most want to sail with us,’ he continued. ‘The Mississippi River is closer to home for many of our guests, and no other waterway has played such an important role in America’s history, commerce and culture.”

The ship features 193 staterooms with seven unique styles to choose from. They range in size from 268 square feet to 1,024 square feet and all have a private balcony. Other amenities include 24-hour room service, heated bathroom floors and an interactive entertainment system.

Viking Cruises has made a concerted effort to improve their environmental practices over the years and the newest ship has plenty of green features. The ship is outfitted with solar panels and a hybrid propulsion system, along with efficient LED lighting.

Viking Cruises Mississippi River Itineraries

There are four unique itineraries to choose from with options to start and finish along the entire river, from St. Paul, Minnesota to New Orleans, Louisiana. America’s Great River is the longest of the four, with 15 days of cruising starting in St. Paul and sailing South along the river’s entire path.

America’s Heartland takes cruisers from St. Louis, Missouri North to St. Paul on an 8-day journey. Heart of the Delta explores the southern stretch of the Mississippi River, starting in New Orleans and cruising North to Memphis, Tennessee. The fourth itinerary, Southern Celebration, begins in New Orleans and takes a ride North to Vicksburg, Mississippi and back.

Have you cruised with Viking or on the Mississippi River? Let us know in the comments below!