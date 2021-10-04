fbpx

World Premier: Cruising Back to Alaska with Holland America Line
The day Alaska cruises opened up for Summer 2021 was a huge step forward for the cruise industry. Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine Founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff couldn’t wait to get back on board a ship and visit one of cruising’s best regions. When Holland America Line announced they were scheduling itineraries in Alaska, we couldn’t say no! 

Follow along as Bill takes one of the first cruises back with stops along the way to some of the most popular ports like Juneau, Ketchikan and Icy Strait Point. He takes you through the many shore excursions offered and even gives viewers a taste of what it’s like to dine on board Holland America Line’s Nieuw Amsterdam. He also interviews the Captain of the ship, the shore excursion manager and some of Alaska’s best tour operators. 

If you’ve never experienced a cruise to Alaska, let this be your guide on how to do it the right way.

Evan Gove
Author

Evan Gove is the SEO & Content Manager for Porthole Cruise's digital department. He covers cruise industry news and writes ship reviews for porthole.com. You can also catch him as a guest on the YouTube series Cruise Control with Bill Panoff. Follow his tweets and posts about the cruise industry from Porthole Cruise's social media accounts.

