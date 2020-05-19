fbpx

SEARCH

Best Isolation Vacations For Summer 2020
Cruise Tips
16 views
16 views

Best Isolation Vacations For Summer 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 19, 2020
20 Views
May 19, 2020

Yaaachts Queen! Cruising the Suez Canal

Variety Cruises and Emerald Waterways both give cruisers unique glimpses of all that’s fierce in yacht life

Today’s megaships grab headlines with the sheer grandeur of their size and their array of dazzling activities, while smaller ships counter with their focus on personalized attention and luxury amenities, touting a “yacht-like” experience. Taking it one step further with actual megayachts, two companies — Variety Cruises and Emerald Waterways — set sail to under-the-radar destinations, blending an intimate cruise spirit into cultural and geographical immersion.

Photo: Variety Cruises

The takeaway from this type of cruise experience is that it provides a gratifying sample of the yacht lifestyle minus the exorbitant cost of ownership. It’s more than the mirage of caviar and champagne sizzle — it’s a dose of destination fantasy spiced with small-ship intimacy and well-deserved pampering.

Egyptian Cruising in Perfect Harmony

Variety Cruises’ sleek-looking 49-passenger M/Y Harmony V doesn’t flaunt outrageous excess, but offers a unique opportunity to dabble in the rich and famous lifestyle. Sailing out of Haifa, Israel, on a 7-night voyage through the Suez Canal and along the Egyptian coastline serves up a tasteful appetizer of small-ship affluence.

After the departure from Israel and a superb welcome aboard dinner, the vessel sails for the initial port of Port Said, Egypt, gateway to Cairo and the Suez Canal. Although the city itself has lost some of its former luster, its long-held appeal is on full display with the bustle of life along the Corniche and inner-city market area.

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By Steve Leland

Photo: SRDJAN PAVLOVIC / GETTY IMAGES

Let us know your comments!
#######
The Mysterious Magic of the Venice Art Biennale
Cruise Magazine
324 views
324 views

The Mysterious Magic of the Venice Art Biennale

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 12, 2020
Nevis Announces They’re COVID-Free
Cruise News
1735 views
1735 views

Nevis Announces They’re COVID-Free

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 11, 2020
CRUISE RECIPE:  Viking Cruises’ Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Featured
462 views
462 views

CRUISE RECIPE:  Viking Cruises’ Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 11, 2020
Blue Angels Salute COVID-19 Responders Over Miami 
Cruise News
1109 views
1109 views

Blue Angels Salute COVID-19 Responders Over Miami 

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 8, 2020

The Latest

Best Isolation Vacations For Summer 2020
Cruise Tips
16 views
16 views

Best Isolation Vacations For Summer 2020

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 19, 2020

My husband is a germaphobe. A normal trip to a theme park requires flu shots at least two weeks in advance, a prophylactic course of Emergen-C and…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions