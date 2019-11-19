‘Valiant Lady’ Announced by Virgin Voyages

Soon Scarlet Lady will have a twin sister cruising the Mediterreanean. Virgin Voyages announced in a press release this morning that their second ship will be named Valiant Lady and will sail the Mediterreanean upon her completion in 2021. The line’s first ship has yet to debut but is one of the most anticipated new cruise ships coming in early 2020.

About Valiant Lady

“We are thrilled to unveil the name of our second ship – Valiant Lady – and to deliver on our commitment to offer travelers a sea change in how they can experience cruising in this fantastic part of the world. Our Sailors will fall in love with the places we go and the moments and memories they will be able to create on our gorgeous ship. After all, there is no better way to sail the seven seas than doing it the Virgin way,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

RELATED: Virgin Voyages Teases Beach Club at Bimini with New Video

The name ‘Valiant Lady’ was inspired by the latin word valere and from the French origin, vaillant, meaning “bold”, “strong”, and “courageous.” While historically, the image of women only graced the bows of ships to bring protection to a vessel, ‘Valiant Lady’ embodies the idea that women design, captain, lead and champion change in the maritime industry.

The ship will sail 7-night itineraries starting in Barcelona, Spain and include ports of call in France, Italy and other Spanish ports. Bookings for these itineraries will begin in December of 2019. Each itinerary makes an overnight stop at the fabulous island of Ibiza so guests can enjoy a later night exploring and enjoying the island.

The three main itineraries are as follows:

Itinerary 1 includes Barcelona, Ibiza, Monte Carlo, Marseille and Olbia

Itinerary 2 includes Barcelona, Ibiza, Toulon, Ajaccio, Marina di Carrara and Cagliari

Itinerary 3 includes Barcelona, Ibiza, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and the British port of Gibraltar

Scarlet Lady Sailing Soon

With 2020 right around the corner, Virgin Voyages’ first ship is in the water and undergoing sea trials to ensure everything is in proper working order before she makes her way from the shipyard in Europe to her new homeport in Miami, Florida. Scarlet Lady is set to sail the Bahamas and the Caribbean, including stops at Virgin Voyages private island escape – The Beach Club at Bimini.

Incredible to see @virginvoyages Scarlet Lady, our new cruise ship, out on the water! It’s got me pretty excited for Sea Trials this week 🙌🌊 pic.twitter.com/4LyN5jwxvZ — Holly Branson (@HollyBranson) November 17, 2019

Scarlet Lady was designed to reflect the sleek luxury of a private yacht. Featuring spaces designed by some of the top names in contemporary interiors, Scarlet Lady will be Adult-by-Design, a sanctuary at sea for the 18+ traveler. A dose of Vitamin Sea can be found across the entire ship, with well-being activated through a mix of high-energy moments coupled with relaxation and rejuvenation. The ship will also feature alluring entertainment and 20+ world-class dining options on board.