US State Department Relaxes Travel Advisory for Israel and the UK

Those looking to enjoy a vacation overseas this summer are waking up to some good news this morning. The US State Department has lowered their travel advisory for both Israel and the United Kingdom thanks to robust vaccine rollouts in both countries. The travel advisory for the United Kingdom is now at “Level 3: Reconsider Travel”, down from “Level 4: Do Not Travel”. Israel is now at a “Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution” thanks to well over 50% of the population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

United Kingdom’s 10-Day Quarantine Rules

Before you pack your bags and book a ticket, know that the United States is still on the United Kingdom’s list of countries which require a 10-day quarantine. However, there is a Test to Release program for international visitors in which after 2, 5 and 8 days of quarantine, a negative COVID-19 PCR test each time will allow visitors to end their isolation. The tests will have to be paid for by the visitor and need to be arranged prior to travel.

American visitors to the United Kingdom will also need a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken with 72 hours of their return flight to the States in order to get back into the country. This policy has been in place since January 26, 2021 and applies to all citizens returning from overseas.

England is allowing cruise lines to begin sailing for domestic guests starting May 17 and as a result, many cruise lines have begun repositioning ships for cruises in the region. The UK has vaccinated more than 26% of citizens to date.

Israel’s Vaccine Rollout

As COVID-19 vaccine rollouts continue around the world, Israel sits near the top of the list for highest percentage of vaccinated citizens. Of the more than 10 million residents, over 56% have been fully vaccinated against the virus. As a result, the country is slowly opening up to international visitors with the hope that the country is fully open sometime this summer. As of now, only those who are fully vaccinated and have family who live in the country are allowed to visit.

The United States has administered more than 262 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and more than 35% of the population is fully vaccinated against the virus. In recent weeks, the vaccination pace has slowed considerably with many vaccination sites reporting that they have plenty of vaccines for walk-ins. All signs are pointing to cruise lines requiring the vaccine in order for guests to sail, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet, now is a great time as availability is wide open in most states.