U.S. Virgin Islands Remind Travelers to Get Tested

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism reminded visitors from the mainland United States that they must to use the Travel Screening Portal at usvitravelportal.com to submit the required negative COVID-19 test results prior to traveling to the Territory. According to Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte, those who fail to do so will be denied boarding at the airport and will not be allowed to visit the islands.

“With new variants of COVID-19 circulating in recent months, it is essential to adhere to prevention and control measures since we are still in the midst of a pandemic,” Boschulte said.

Testing is not just required for airline passengers, but also those over the age of five arriving via boat. The new testing standards are consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel requirements for airline passengers arriving in the United States set to go into effect on January 26, 2021.

The USVI travel portal, which was first established in July, has processed more than 135,000 visitors and has helped mitigate the spread of COVID-19 across the islands.

“The technology undergirding the portal has been designed to be not only innovative but also responsive to changing travel protocols and the Territory’s health and safety guidelines,” said Commissioner Boschulte.

The commissioner also stressed that travelers who originate in the U.S. Virgin Islands and return to the Territory, including those who return within a five-day period, must take a COVID-19 test before returning or have proof of a positive antibody test result within the previous four months. Local residents should arrange for testing at their destination prior to departing the Territory.

Which COVID-19 Test Do I Need?

There are multiple kinds of COVID-19 tests and all are acceptable to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands. That includes COVID-19 molecular test (RT-PCR, viral or nucleic acid amplification) taken via nose or throat swab, a rapid antigen test taken within five days of travel or a COVID-19 antibody finger stick or blood draw with a positive result taken within four months of travel.

