Aboard big ships, you’ll see Alaska. With UnCruise Adventures, you’ll experience it. That’s what makes traveling to Alaska an experience in and of itself.

Get up close and personal with nature – kayak in hidden coves, hike around glaciers, distinguish the flora and fauna – all while learning about the history of this amazing place.

UnCruise’s smaller boats are able to access places the bigger ships can’t. Its versatility means you won’t miss a whale or bear sighting. The boats can slow or turn around to capture all that Alaska has to offer.

Traveling to Alaska

The name “Alaska” derives from the Aleut word Alaxsxaq meaning “mainland” or literally “the object toward which the action of the sea is directed.”…

By JD Andrews

Photo: JD Andrews