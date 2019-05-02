SEARCH

Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion
Cruise Tips
Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 2, 2019
May 2, 2019

Ultimate Adventure: Traveling to Alaska

The Last Frontier has to be seen to be believed

Traveling to Alaska

Aboard big ships, you’ll see Alaska. With UnCruise Adventures, you’ll experience it. That’s what makes traveling to Alaska an experience in and of itself.

Get up close and personal with nature – kayak in hidden coves, hike around glaciers, distinguish the flora and fauna – all while learning about the history of this amazing place.

UnCruise’s smaller boats are able to access places the bigger ships can’t. Its versatility means you won’t miss a whale or bear sighting. The boats can slow or turn around to capture all that Alaska has to offer.

Traveling to Alaska

The name “Alaska” derives from the Aleut word Alaxsxaq meaning “mainland” or literally “the object toward which the action of the sea is directed.”…

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By JD Andrews

Photo: JD Andrews

Cruise Deal of the Week – April 19, 2019
Cruise Deal of the Week
Cruise Deal of the Week – April 19, 2019

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Vitamin Sea: Scents at Sea
Cruise Magazine
Vitamin Sea: Scents at Sea

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 19, 2019
Vatican VIP – Miracles Do Happen
Blogs
Vatican VIP – Miracles Do Happen

Judi Cuervo - April 18, 2019
Behind the Cruise Line: Arnold Donald At The Wheel
Cruise Magazine
Behind the Cruise Line: Arnold Donald At The Wheel

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 17, 2019

Just like all cruises, Carnival cruise ships are like hotels on the ocean when you are sailing to your vacation destination. The excursions may be delightful and…

