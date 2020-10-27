Cure Your Wanderlust in Guanajuato

Perched on the central plateau of the Guanajuato Mountain Range, there are very few destinations that can compete with the color, culture and character of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The city’s humble past has sprouted into full bloom and if it’s authenticity and character you seek in an international destination, look no further.

Narrow cobblestone streets exude pure magic with pedestrian access to churches, chapels, homes and boutiques. Galleries filled to the brim with artisanal creativity dwell alongside street markets and a significant ex-pat community resides harmoniously with locals. The dichotomy of life in San Miguel is apparent, yet thriving in unity.

While the historic Centro of San Miguel de Allende holds a well deserved grip on attention, venturing outside the city opens another chapter in the adventure playbook. If it’s action you seek, BajioGo offers a full menu of tours and services to fill in anyone’s holiday wish list. Hot air balloon rides over the city, ATV excursions, cooking classes, horseback riding in the country or simple walking tours of the city fill leisure time with inspirational activity.

Guanajuato’s Best Excursions

Adrenaline junkies can participate in canyoning expeditions, abseiling, rock climbing, bungee jumping or nature hiking and biking are all possibilities exploring the awesome scenery of Sierra Gorda.

Just outside the perimeter of the city lies the archaeological zone of Cañada de la Virgen. The sixth century ancient pilgrimage site of the Otomi people offers history hounds an opportunity to view ruins of an observatory, the pyramid style temple and burial chambers.

Falling in love with San Miguel de Allende is an unavoidable consequence. Just ask ex-pat resident Amanda Keidan. After her visit and the ensuing love affair with the the city, she decided to undertake a project of passion with the 2018 purchase of the beloved Casa Delphine. Already established at that time as a popular, well known hotel, she reimagined and remodeled the property into one of the most sought after accommodations in the city.

Mi Casa es Tu Casa Delphine

Call it niche, call it boutique, the accuracy of these descriptions is underscored by the very uniqueness of the property. It is truly an oasis of tranquility conveniently positioned a short stroll from the pulsing heart of the city. The exclusive 5 room property exudes upscale intimacy bolstered by the full service amenities of a luxury hotel.

Tucked away on a narrow cobblestone street, the covert entrance to Casa Delphine opens to a courtyard evoking the harmonious aesthetic that defines the spirit of the city. In stark contrast to the yellows, reds and browns that dominate the city’s color scheme, the brilliant white of Casa Delphine supports its inclination towards a more modern design. The two impeccable deluxe suites, two master suites and one rooftop garden suite sport ultra-comfort king size beds, tile and marble bathrooms, AC for summer days and fireplaces for the light chill of winter.

Each room has its own terrace overlooking individual courtyards, embellished by walls of climbing vine and planted cactus. The rooftop garden suite provides for total seclusion on its private sunbathing deck complete with hot tub.

A spacious ground floor communal lounge features modern furnishings making it an ideal escape for leisure reading or afternoon repose and the adjacent room with its elongated table is a convivial venue for breakfast.

Facilitated by the hotel’s intimate size, personal attention is genuine and freely given. Whether it be tour inquiries, dining suggestions or shopping ideas, no request goes unheeded or considered too much. First impressions are crucial and the cordial welcome by manager Alejandra and Mauricio generates an assurance that this place is a standout. More than a room with a bed, it’s a place to call your dream home away from home.

