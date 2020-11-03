Travel Gear & Good Stuff

fbpx

Top 5 Best River Cruise Lines
Evan Gove - November 3, 2020
November 3, 2020

Eating, Drinking, and Being Merry.

Photo: Corckcicle
What better way to embark upon 2021 than by preparing for actually getting out into the world? (Particularly with something that’ll help you toast to 2020’s departure.) Whether you’re planning a larger, much-deserved trip, taking a smaller afternoon excursion, or are simply looking for a perfect gift, these essentials will help your cause.

Wicker Wonderland

Not only does Harrods add a touch of luxury to the classic wicker picnic basket — here with cutlery and plates for two — but it provides a cooling compartment that keeps food fresh as well. This perfect hamper also boasts a bottle opener and two wine glasses, making picnic-pairing a cinch. harrods.com

Tipple Tools

Disposable red cups are fine in a pinch, but at least respect the drink itself and utilize the proper concocting tools. Housed in a beautiful easy-to-carry roll bag, the 17 pieces in Mixology & Craft’s Travel Bartender Kit have you and your cocktails covered. mixologyandcraft.com

Fuel Up

Only on Etsy will you find ingenuity like someone taking the iconic jerrycan and turning it into a stylish, portable minibar. With interior mounts for bottles and mixers, a pair of 7.5-ounce glasses, a hip flask, and even a shots menu, this can ensures you’ll never have to siphon from others again. etsy.com/shop/JerryCanBar

Corkcicle Canteen

The Corkcicle family of tumblers, stemless wine cups, and mugs provides any and all imbibers with options galore. With their metallic canteens ranging in size from 9- to 60-ounces, enjoy cool beverages for 25 hours, hot beverages for 12 hours, and easy-to-grip sides for wherever you may go. corkcicle.com

Excerpt Only. Click to Read the Full Article.

This is an excerpt from the latest issue of Porthole Cruise Magazine. To continue reading, click above for a digital or print subscription.

