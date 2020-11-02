Love is a beautiful thing. Sharing a vacation experience with someone special is wonderful for any relationship. Cruise lines understand that romance is alive and well on board their ships and many cater to special moments like weddings, anniversaries, engagements and more. Porthole Cruise readers were asked which cruise lines were the most romantic in this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards and the results are in.

Below are the three cruise lines voted most romantic by our readers! Which ones have you cruised on? Click the link below to jump to each section!

Windstar Cruises

At Windstar Cruises, they aren’t ships – they’re yachts. That fact alone gives the cruise line a romantic edge over the rest when it comes to weddings, honeymoons or a romantic getaway with someone special. The cruise line doesn’t hold back when it comes to curating not just a wedding ceremony, but a weeklong experience built around their guests’ special day. Romantic itineraries include some of the most beautiful places on the planet: St. Barts, Santorini, Tahiti and more.

Perks like spa days, private shore excursions, and dining under the stars are what take an ordinary cruise to an unforgettable romantic experience. What could be more romantic than spending time together at one of Mykonos’ picturesque beaches? How about walking hand in hand through the cobblestone streets of Nafplio? The Treasures of the Greek Isles itinerary offers that and more to those with love in their hearts.

Yachts holding fewer than 300 guests mean a relaxed atmosphere where guests can truly let themselves enjoy the experience. Wind Surf, Wind Star and Wind Spirit in particular stand out among the fleet for their distinct masts and sails which make for wonderful pictures.

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises makes the list of most romantic cruise lines for a laundry list of packages, amenities and perks used to make the guest experience a notch above the rest. Princess Cruises offers a selection of packages centered around weddings, honeymoons, anniversaries and engagements customized to guests’ needs and desires. Enjoy breakfast on a private balcony before spending the day indulging in the Lotus Spa massage tables. The line even provides the videographer and photographer for engagements and weddings so you can share the moment with everyone.

Princess Cruises was one of the first major cruise lines to marry their guests, and their “Tie the Knot At Sea” wedding program is a continuation of that groundbreaking first service. Anyone who has planned a wedding can tell you how time-consuming and stressful it actually is. The cruise line takes care of everything from the cake to the flowers and everything in between so being in love is the only thing guests need to have on their mind. Packages are customizable down to the smallest detail and can be added to the itinerary of your choosing.

Celebrity Cruises

Cruising is about the moments, something the team at Celebrity Cruises has perfected. The cruise line touts a number of specialty packages built around the special moments in your life. They curate weddings at sea complete with stops in exotic ports, a stunning ocean backdrop for your photos and an intimate ceremony tailored to each guest’s specifications.

Romance is about making memories together, and what’s more memorable than cruising the world and experiencing something new everyday with the person you love? From sailings in the Caribbean to the Mediterranean and everywhere in between, there’s a Celebrity Cruise itinerary to make your vacation spectacular. Enjoy candlelit dinners for two prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, couples massages in the spa, private shore excursions and even a nightcap on your private verandah, all taken care of by the team at Celebrity.

No matter the occasion, Celebrity Cruises can make your vacation a romantic experience you’ll never forget.