Tips for Decorating Your Stateroom Door

Ah, there’s nothing like soaking in the grandeur a magnificent cruise ship, only to be greeted by rows and rows of plain-looking, neutral colored hallways where your stateroom awaits. To break up the monotony—and to make finding your room about 20 times easier—many cruisers participate in a grand ol’ cruising tradition: decorating your stateroom door! Whether you’re planning on decorating your stateroom for the first time or you’re a door-decorating expert, there are a few things to keep in mind when planning out your decorations. This will prevent the frustration of seeing all your beautiful handy-work torn down because it didn’t adhere to cruise policies or see it literally slip away by using the wrong adhesive.

Stateroom Door Decorating Ideas

Pinterest and other crafting sites are filled with stateroom door decorating ideas. The possibilities are endless! Some of the best ideas involve making your door personal to you and your reason for cruising. Are you celebrating a birthday, anniversary, or other celebration? Tell the world by decorating your door! On your honeymoon? Decorate your door like a wedding cake and be the envy of your fellow cruisers. Considering any upcoming holidays will also provide some decoration inspiration.

Decorating your stateroom door is great for groups traveling together like family reunions and wedding parties. Use similar decorations for every group member’s room and other members of your party will easily be able to find you, even if your rooms are on opposite sides of the ship. Adding a dry-erase or chalkboard to the door is a great way to communicate with other group members.

Where to Get Decorations

You don’t have to spend a ton of money creating a stateroom door masterpiece. Many fun decorations can be found at any local party, craft, or dollar store. Gift shops and cruise stores once you’re on board may also offer a variety of decor options for purchase. Alternatively, you can kick back and let the pros take care of it by selecting a stateroom decoration package. Check with your individual cruise line for package options.

Decorating Do’s and Don’ts

Every cruise line has different rules when it comes to stateroom door decorations.How To Made Decorating Your Stateroom Door Awesome—And Safe! It is very important to check with your cruise line’s policies before purchasing decorations. However, many cruise lines follow some basic guidelines. Decorations should be easily removable and leave no residue or scratches on the door. Using magnetic tape or clear poster putty are great adhesive options that won’t leave marks. Window cling decorations are another option, as they will peel off easily for debarkation. The size and material of the door itself is also an important consideration. In addition, most cruise lines don’t allow any decorations on balconies or ones that block door frames, railings, or light fixtures.

Decorating your stateroom door is sure to get you into a festive mood for your cruise and is a great way to get your creative juices flowing. Just keep these few things in mind to ensure your door looks awesome—and will stay that way for your entire cruise.

Savannah D. is a writer and digital marketer based out of Orlando. Originally from Pennsylvania, Savannah moved to Florida in 2009 for its beautiful scenery, great weather, and to work for the Mouse. Now, Savannah spends her time writing, marketing for local businesses, working at Disney, and exploring all Florida has to offer with her husband. Connect with her on LinkedIn.