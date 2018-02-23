Three New Production Shows to Debut on Carnival Horizon

Cruise News – Feb. 20, 2018

For its newest ship, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Cruise Line’s in-house entertainment team has partnered with leading creative directors from Broadway, Los Angeles, and London’s West End to create three brand-new shows. As part of the line’s popular Playlist Productions revues, the new shows make maximum use of the ship’s sophisticated and interactive LED screens while showcasing the talents of the shows’ performers to deliver unforgettable entertainment.

Three new shows — Soulbound, Celestial Strings, and Vintage Pop — will debut on Carnival Horizon when it enters service in April 2018. A fourth show, Amor Cubano: A Caribbean Dance Romance, has been brought to Carnival Horizon following its popular debut on Carnival Vista last year.

“Carnival Horizon promises to be a spectacular addition to the fleet and we’ve made the entertainment and activity options equally spectacular with such an array of fun choices, morning until night,” said Sarah Beth Reno, Carnival’s vice president of entertainment.

The Playlist Productions shows on Carnival Horizon are:

Soulbound: Hosted by Carnival Horizon’s very own “soul catcher,” this fun, high-energy show offers a gothic-inspired journey through New Orleans with stops at recognizable Crescent City landmarks like a haunted paddlewheel ship, an apothecary shop, and cemetery highlighted by levitating chairs and other spooky and stunning illusions. As spirits are playfully captured and brought back to life through dazzling special effects, cast members belt out R&B favorites like “Superstition,” “Soul Man,” and “Born Under a Bad Sign.”

Hosted by Carnival Horizon’s very own “soul catcher,” this fun, high-energy show offers a gothic-inspired journey through New Orleans with stops at recognizable Crescent City landmarks like a haunted paddlewheel ship, an apothecary shop, and cemetery highlighted by levitating chairs and other spooky and stunning illusions. As spirits are playfully captured and brought back to life through dazzling special effects, cast members belt out R&B favorites like “Superstition,” “Soul Man,” and “Born Under a Bad Sign.” Celestial Strings: Billed as a “breathtaking performance beyond your wildest dreams,” Celestial Strings merges the beauty of classical music with modern pop that takes place in an elegant and enchanted garden that seamlessly transforms from season to season, stimulating the senses with unbelievable visual imagery, 3-D cast interactions, and aroma-infused sets to bring the garden to life. The first Playlist Productions show to feature a live string trio, Celestial Strings is a multisensory experience.

Billed as a “breathtaking performance beyond your wildest dreams,” Celestial Strings merges the beauty of classical music with modern pop that takes place in an elegant and enchanted garden that seamlessly transforms from season to season, stimulating the senses with unbelievable visual imagery, 3-D cast interactions, and aroma-infused sets to bring the garden to life. The first Playlist Productions show to feature a live string trio, Celestial Strings is a multisensory experience. Vintage Pop: Taking viewers back to the Great Gatsby and Cotton Club era with contemporary songs like “All About that Bass,” “That’s What I Like,” and “Work” transformed into classic jazz interpretations, Vintage Pop features a six-piece live band performing in a modern-day speakeasy. Highlighted by a burlesque number, Vintage Pop ends with an after party in the atrium where guests can dance and interact with the flapper- and zoot suit-outfitted cast members.

Taking viewers back to the Great Gatsby and Cotton Club era with contemporary songs like “All About that Bass,” “That’s What I Like,” and “Work” transformed into classic jazz interpretations, Vintage Pop features a six-piece live band performing in a modern-day speakeasy. Highlighted by a burlesque number, Vintage Pop ends with an after party in the atrium where guests can dance and interact with the flapper- and zoot suit-outfitted cast members. Amor Cubano: A Caribbean Dance Romance:This exciting get-on-your-feet show blends classic Latin songs with today’s hits and features an authentic reproduction of Carnival Horizon’s Havana Bar. The show is highlighted by a seven-piece Cuban-inspired band that performs songs by Gloria Estefan, Celia Cruz, and others amid a tropical, multihued backdrop of Cuba and Miami, the latter of which will be the ship’s eventual year-round homeport.

The new shows complement Carnival Horizon’s other entertainment offerings, which include the Punchliner Comedy Club; Hasbro, The Game Show; an IMAX Theatre; and the multisensory Thrill Theater. At night, Serenity, the ship’s outdoor adults-only retreat, is transformed into a South Beach-style club under the stars; live bands line the promenade; solo artists perform in the Smokehouse Brewhouse BBQ restaurant and brewery; and the line’s legendary deck parties will also be offered.

Carnival Horizon is set to debut April 2, 2018, with a 13-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona — the first of four round-trip departures from that port — then reposition to the United States with a 14-day trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York May 9–23, 2018. Following its summer schedule of 4-day Bermuda and 8-day Caribbean departures from the Big Apple, Carnival Horizon will shift to Miami and kick off a year-round schedule of 6- and 8-day Caribbean cruises beginning September 22, 2018. Carnival Horizon will also offer a special two-day cruise to Nassau from Miami September 20–22, 2018.

(Show images were taken at dress rehearsals at Carnival’s shoreside Carnival Studios rehearsal space in Davie, Florida.)

Photos: Carnival Cruise Line