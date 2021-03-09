This is the World’s Longest River Cruise

It’s never too early to start planning for the future so if you’re looking for the ultimate return to cruising, do we have a European river cruise for you! AmaWaterways announced they’ve put together the longest-ever river cruise which takes guests on a tour of 14 unique countries over 46 days. AmaWaterways’ Seven River Journey Through Europe will take passengers along Europe’s most famous rivers with a special focus on history, cultural traditions, and architecture. Plus, the best food and wine.

Curated by company President and “Godfather of River Cruising,” Rudi Schreiner, the cruise sets sail June 1, 2023.

“At AmaWaterways, we continually anticipate the needs of our guests and always strive to provide innovative experiences that push industry standards. With the pent-up demand for travel we are seeing and the increase in requests for our longer cruises, we feel this is the perfect time to introduce our incredible, all-new Seven River Journey,” said Schreiner. “The initial response has been remarkable since we first teased the news of this experience, and I am confident that we will exceed expectations when we set sail in June 2023, creating unforgettable memories for all of the 144 adventurous guests on board.”

The schedule looks like this:

June 1 – 8: Seine River – France (AmaLyra) – Round trip Paris, France

June 8 – 13: Saône and Rhône rivers – France (AmaKristina) – Lyon to Tarascon, France

June 13 – July 4: Rhine, Moselle and Main rivers – Switzerland, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg and Netherlands (AmaPrima) – Basel, Switzerland to Amsterdam, Netherlands to Vilshofen, Germany

July 4 – 17: Danube River – Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania (AmaVerde) – Vilshofen, Germany to Giurgiu, Romania

One of the best parts about the cruise is the more than 130 complimentary shore excursions for guests to choose from, visits to 17 UNESCO World Heritage sites and a Wellness Host onboard offers classes for core strengthening, stretching and yoga.

RELATED: River Cruise Bookings Are Up, Says AmaWaterways

The Seven River Journey will also include seamless transfers between ships; complimentary laundry and portage service; all gratuities onboard and during shore excursions; and a dedicated Cruise Manager who will personally guide guests throughout their 46 nights onboard.

If you’ve always wanted to explore Europe, this might be the best way to do it!