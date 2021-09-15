This Hotel in Asheville, NC is Built Inside an Old Steel Factory

Click on the icons below to share this post









Have you ever visited the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina? The region surrounding Asheville, NC is known for its spectacular scenery, a trendy music and arts scene as well as some top restaurants and hotel options for visitors. One hotel in Asheville that caught our eye was The Foundry Hotel in the center of the city just a few blocks from the city’s River Arts District.

Of all the hotels in Asheville, NC, The Foundry Hotel has the history, the luxury accommodations and culinary prowess to make your trip something special! Check out what we loved about the hotel below!

The Most Unique Hotel in Asheville

What makes the hotel unique is its history. The building was at one point a steel factory that’s been restored and updated into one of the most inviting hotels in Asheville. Throughout the hotel, you’ll find relics of the old steel production that used to take place when it was still the Asheville Foundry & Supply Co. Steel produced there was used in buildings all over Asheville and North Carolina, including the famous Biltmore Estate just outside of the city.

The hotel takes pride in sharing their history and culture with guests through one-on-one neighborhood tours with an on-site historian, chauffeured brewery visits via the hotel’s Tesla Model X house car and drives along the beautiful Blue Ridge Parkway on your way to the Biltmore Estate. The hotel even partnered with Asheville Hot Air Balloons to offer private rides for hotel guests.

When it comes to luxury, The Foundry Hotel doesn’t disappoint. The decor is vintage-inspired with a warm and inviting ambiance. For those looking for a truly delightful experience, we suggest choosing one of the rooms with exposed brick walls from the original steel factory. The rooms and bathrooms are spacious and outfitted with modern amenities like Nespresso coffee makers and complimentary Wi-Fi.

Dining at The Foundry Hotel couples regionally-inspired flavors with the artisan presentation of James Beard nominee Chef John Fleer for menu that’s as beautiful as it is delicious. The 100-seat Appalachian soul food restaurant Benne On Eagle is the place for an unforgettable dinner or brunch experience. There’s also the popular Workshop Lounge, the hotel bar, located on the second floor perfect for a speciality cocktail after a long day of exploring.

The Foundry Hotel The next time you’re looking for a hotel in Asheville, NC for your Blue Ridge Mountain vacation,is one option that shouldn’t be dismissed!