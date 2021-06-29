This Cruise Line Now Requires Insurance for Unvaccinated Cruisers

Not only will unvaccinated cruisers have limited access to certain areas of the ship, there are going to be extra costs involved as well. Royal Caribbean International announced this morning that those on board their ships leaving from Florida without a COVID-19 vaccine will need to provide proof of insurance which covers medical and travel-related expenses in the event of infection.

The news comes in the wake of two teens on board Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas who tested positive for COVID-19 as well as two more on sister brand Celebrity Cruises in which the cruise lines were left with the bill for medical care and travel expenses.

According to Royal Caribbean, unvaccinated guests need to have a minimum of $25,000 per person in medical insurance coverage and a $50,000 minimum in travel insurance. Proof of insurance needs to be provided prior to boarding and will be required for all sailings between August 1st and December 31st of this year.

Rules for Unvaccinated Cruisers

Along with the new insurance requirements, Royal Caribbean also outlined the rules for unvaccinated cruisers sailing on Freedom of the Seas from Miami in July. While vaccinated cruisers are free to enjoy the ship pretty much normally, unvaccinated cruisers are barred from entering certain venues and participating in certain activities on board.

Unvaccinated cruisers are barred from the following restaurants, bars and activities:

Chef’s Table

Izumi Hibachi & Sushi

Main Dining Room on Deck 3

R Bar

Schooner Bar

The Pub

Viking Crown Nightclub

Solarium Bar

Solarium Pool

70’s Pary in Studio B

Crazy Quest

RED Party

Art Auctions

Casino Royale

Casino Bar

Vitality Spa

There are also limitations when it comes to the Royal Theater Show, Studio B Ice Skating Show, the Vitality Fitness Center and shore excursions in Nassau.

Would you still cruise without a COVID-19 vaccination if the cruise line limits what you can and cannot do? Let us know in the comments!