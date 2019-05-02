37 Views
May 2, 2019
Things to Do When You Skip a Shore Excursion
Not everyone wants to explore the port!
Just like all cruises, Carnival cruise ships are like hotels on the ocean when you are sailing to your vacation destination. The excursions may be delightful and offer lasting memories, but what if you are not up for going out for the day? Lucky for you, there are still things to do when you are on the ship and everyone else is out exploring the port.
Here are five things to do on a Carnival ship when you do not feel like getting off for an adventure.
- Go Down to the Library: The library is small, but it is a nice place for you to get out of your room to read. Like all libraries in the world, there are books there for you to check out. You just have to be sure to return them before you get off the ship and go home. If you are not much of a reader, the library is a good place for you to write or use your laptop. Plus, there are plenty of board games for you to play.
- Visit the Pool and Hot Tubs: You cannot go on a cruise without enjoying the pool. Carnival cruises has two pools for you to enjoy. One for the little kids and another for the adults. If the pool is not enough for you, you can take a nice dip in the hot tubs. You get to relax and maybe make some new friends. Either way, you will feel much better afterwards.
- Visit Water Works: Still looking to get soaked but want high energy as well? The Water Works park has what you need. There are two tall water slides for the inner kid still inside of you. There are so many stairs for you to climb to get to the top of the slide. But it will be well worth it to go twisting and turning to the bottom. Slides are not your thing? Do not worry. There are plenty of fun gadgets designed to dump water all over you. Not a bad way to cool off on the ship during a hot day.
- Grab a Snack: You will get hungry during the day. Carnival Cruises has plenty of places for you to grab a bite. They have a pizza spot that is open 24/7. The Lido deck has its buffet open late if you are looking for something to eat. There is ice cream also available for you. If you do not feel like heading out on the ship to get something to eat, you can order room service and have it brought to you. When you are done, set your dishes out in the hall and the cleaning service will take it away.
- Go Down to High Tea: Ever wanted the experience of being part of high society? High Tea will grant your deepest wishes. You can enjoy tea like a lady or gentleman. You can also nibble on crumpets clotted cream, petit fours, other pastries, and cucumber sandwiches. You are welcome to socialize while feeling sophisticated. You can also to bring your own tea if you want more flavor to your fancy cups.
