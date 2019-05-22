SEARCH

Adding a Disney Day to Your Cruise? Here are 3 Things You Need to Know!
Cruise Tips
84 views
84 views

Adding a Disney Day to Your Cruise? Here are 3 Things You Need to Know!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 23, 2019
264 Views
May 22, 2019

The True Colors of Greenland

Hidden away at the top of the world, Greenland is nature in her purest form.

MS Fram

The chartered plane had left Copenhagen in the twilight of a Baltic summer night, but four hours and four time zones later, the brilliance of Greenland’s endless daylight blazed through the plane’s window. The terrain was a blinding white. Ice and snow blanketed the surface as far as the eye could see. Then, an arid and eerie moonscape emerged as the plane landed at the outpost airport of Kangerlussuaq, sandwiched between barren bouldered mountains.

My previous experience on Hurtigruten’s MS Midnatsol in Antarctica was compelling motivation to seek out encore thrills. The promise of exploring the remote west coast of Greenland made its way to the top of my summer’s travel roster. Buoyed by Norway’s historic seafaring legacy, Hurtigruten cut its teeth on bold cruise expeditions. This 17-day itinerary along Greenland’s west coast only serves to extend their adventurous reputation.

Greenland, formerly a colony of Denmark and now an independently governed entity, is an environmentally sensitive destination that is testing the waters of sustainable tourism. Emerging from a fragile isolation, this destination provides a rare opportunity to visit a place that has not sold its soul to the whims of the tourist trade. The experience of visiting this, the world’s largest island, is an experience far removed from urban sprawl, white-sand beaches, and cathedrals. Cruising Greenland, rather, is an eye-opening journey, an expedition that reduces the visitor to a state of childlike wonder that serves as a refresher course in apprehending the grand scale of nature at her most authentic.

Call of the Arctic on MS Fram

Our expedition on the 250-passenger MS Fram features up-close engagement with staggering landscapes, a more-than-suitable substitute for onboard opulence. The Fram never claims to be an extravagant megaship, but the modern Scandinavian design and welcoming decor is striking, and the ship boasts spacious public areas and impressive facilities. While stateroom categories appeal to all budgets, the sumptuous Arctic Superior cabins and Expedition Suites exceed expectations and can hold their own with premium-brand vessels.

RELATED: Destination Discovery: Greenland

Our initiation into the experiential cruising commences on our first afternoon as we intrepid adventurers are whisked off by boat to the abandoned whaling station of Assaqutaq. Deep-red buildings set against massive grey boulders, a picturesque seascape background … it all seems imbued with a Kodachrome intensity. Subsequent visits to Sisimiut and similar villages reveal a dichotomy: the subtlety of life embraced by the grandeur of the surroundings. These small, remote settlements reflect the Hurtigruten spirit, unassuming but brimming with character and local color.

Our adventures ashore (and a menu of intriguing….

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By Steve Leland

Photo: Hurtigruten

Your May/June 2019 Issue Excerpts

###

####################
5 Lighthouses Every Cruiser Should Know
Destinations
555 views
555 views

5 Lighthouses Every Cruiser Should Know

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 8, 2019
What is a Deck Chair Hog?
Cruise Views
2292 views15
2292 views15

What is a Deck Chair Hog?

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 7, 2019
Introducing Costa <I>Firenze</i>
Cruise News
1280 views
1280 views

Introducing Costa Firenze

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 6, 2019
Finding the Perfect Asado in Buenos Aires
Destinations
483 views
483 views

Finding the Perfect Asado in Buenos Aires

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 6, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

The Latest

Adding a Disney Day to Your Cruise? Here are 3 Things You Need to Know!
Cruise Tips
84 views
84 views

Adding a Disney Day to Your Cruise? Here are 3 Things You Need to Know!

Porthole Cruise Magazine - May 23, 2019

Adding a day at Walt Disney World to your cruise vacation is a great way to enjoy everything Florida has to offer. However, with four parks and…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions