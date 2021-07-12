The Spa Of Good Intentions on Celebrity Apex

One look at me and you can accurately deduce that I don’t spend a great deal of time in a spa. However, you’ll find it amazing that one of the first places I visit when boarding a ship is the gymnasium and spa. It’s a gesture of good intentions that may or may not have a follow through. But this time I mean it!

On a recent visit to the Celebrity Apex’s well equipped gymnasium and inquiring about proper routines for stretching, we spoke with TJ, a warm and energetic staff member trained in fitness and wellness. We were advised of the advances in muscle toning and stress relief with the conversation leading to a new and fascinating percussion therapy, that targets pressure points of muscle and tissue.

Demonstrating the high tech, hand held Hydrovolt machine, we discovered how it delivers pulses of percussive stimulation relieving pain, stiffness and soreness. Sold on the concept, reservations were made for the first day at sea and I’ve filmed a short segment of the process.

As a supplemental treatment, dynamic air compression therapy mimics the muscle pump of the legs and facilitates the movement of lactic acid out of the limbs. While a perfectly curated massage is always a staple of any spa visit, an obvious giant step forward has been taken utilizing new technology.

More Kneading, Less Wanting

In addition to every other spectacular component on the new Celebrity Apex, guests are encouraged to take advantage of the privileged benefits offered by The Spa. This incredible inner sanctum of pampering by leading spa operator One Spa World, is a multi dimensional destination for physical rejuvenation with a staff of 32 trained technicians providing a milieu of treatments.

The design aesthetic of The Spa is stunning with a brilliant white marble stairway complemented by beautiful stone walls and a centerpiece amethyst crystal all implying the benefits of earth’s natural elements.

Inside the dedicated Thermal Suite, the warmth of a state-of-the-art Desert Infrared Sauna calms the mind and body and stretching out on the heated loungers allows guests to unwind in a perfect zen zone while enjoying panoramic views of the passing Mediterranean Sea. High seas euphoria continues by inhaling the riches of salt in the halotherapy reserve, detoxification of the body in the mist of the steam room as well as the exhilarating rainfall water therapy.

With a nod towards a traditional hammam, enjoy the cultural ritual of a Turkish steam bath sprawled out on a glistening white marble slab framed by resplendent tile mosaics and stint in the crystal room will induce a true sense of renewal. DIY-ers with good intentions may opt for working out in the exceptionally well equipped gym or participate in the ship’s energetic program of planned activities.

If the body needs a little nudge from new age technology, the facility offers Cool Sculpting in cooperation with the Ideal Image brand and cellulite reduction via the Ionithermie process. Teeth whitening and acupuncture are also available.

As for me, I’m making my way to the elliptical, unless it conflicts with lunch time. Really, this time I mean it