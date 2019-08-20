fbpx

Viking Helgrim's Rivers of Gold
Viking Helgrim's Rivers of Gold

August 20, 2019
549 Views
August 20, 2019

The Sea of Cortez: An Adventure Close to Home

It’s been nearly 500 years since the first European explorers discovered the Sea of Cortez. Also known as the Gulf of California, the stretch of water between mainland Mexico and the Baja Peninsula is a gorgeous place to take a cruise vacation. Bright sunshine, stunning blue water and pristine beaches are just some of the reasons why Cruise & Maritime Voyages offer a Sea of Cortez itinerary on board their five hundred passenger Astoria. Those looking for a fantastic cruise vacation without paying the high luxury prices some cruise lines charge should check out this unique exploration itinerary for their next trip. 

Expedition Voyage to the Sea of Cortez

Expedition cruising is growing in popularity with cruise enthusiasts as smaller, more unique ships can navigate places most cruisers have never gone before. Adventure is a key part of an expedition cruise and the Sea of Cortez offers an abundance of wildlife and UNESCO World Heritage Sites ripe for exploration. 

Sea of Cortez

Sea of Cortez | Photo: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

The best part about booking a Sea of Cortez expedition cruise with Cruise & Maritime Voyages is how close embarkation is from Phoenix, AZ and the rest of the Southwestern United States. It’s never been easier for people in the area to book a fantastic adventure cruise vacation without overspending on the trip. The cruise line even arranges shuttles from Phoenix to make their passenger’s lives easier. 

There are six 11-night voyages to choose from between December 7, 2019 and January 31, 2020. Leaving from Puerto Penasco on the Mexican coast, the cruise stops in eight unique ports including exotic islands and mainland Mexico. The best part about an expedition cruise is that guests can choose how adventurous they want to be. Take part in shore excursions or simply relax by the pool and enjoy the sunshine, the choice is yours! 

On Board Astoria

There’s no better cruise ship to explore the Sea of Cortez than Astoria. With room for only 500 passengers, Astoria is an intimate experience. Dine at Olissipo Restaurant or the Lotus Buffet and relax in one of the ship’s many bars and sitting areas. Catch a flick in the cinema, see a show in the Calypso Show Lounge or try your luck at the casino, Astoria has many of the amenities of larger ships but without the crowds. 

Sea of Cortez

Astoria | Photo: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

There’s a fitness center, sauna, massage services and a beauty salon so you can mix adventure with a little pampering. A wide selection of cabin accommodations include cabins for designated singles so you don’t have to be a twosome to cruise on Astoria. A traditional walk-around promenade gives the ship a classic look and feel and allows for great views of the beautiful scenery from all over the ship. 

Special perks that come with the booking include: 

  • A meals included
  • Afternoon tea and late night snacks
  • The Captain’s Cocktail Party 
  • Self service tea and coffee available all day
  • Onboard entertainment 
  • Daytime and leisure activities 
  • Guest speakers
  • Luggage porters
  • Port taxes 

With all those perks included with the price of the ticket, it’s no wonder why 95% of guests rate their Cruise & Maritime Voyages trip as “excellent” or “good”. On board the line’s Sea of Cortez itinerary, guests are invited to eat like VIP during The Chef’s Table dining event. It’s a multi-course meal created specifically for the trip by Astoria‘s Executive Chef and includes a welcome reception and galley tour. As guests eat, the chef offers insights into the ingredients and how the meal came together in the kitchen. 

Sea of Cortez

Enjoy every sunset | Photo: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Cruising the Sea of Cortez with Cruise & Maritime Voyages is an experience you won’t soon forget. Enjoy all the benefits of an all-inclusive cruise without the price tag, crowded ship or run-of-the-mill port calls. Cruising with CMV is a trip outside of the ordinary and that’s exactly what expedition cruisers are looking for.

The Monthly Mantra The Dazzling Douro … The Dazzling Douro … The Dazzling Douro

