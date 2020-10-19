After receiving approval from the Singapore Government to restart cruising operations, Royal Caribbean International unveiled a new comprehensive prevention protocols designed to keep guests safe. They’re calling the new protocols “The Royal Promise” and it includes enhancements all over the ship.

Starting December 1, 2020, Quantum of the Seas will sail from Singapore on 3- and 4-night cruises that do not feature any ports of call. Dream Cruises, owned by Genting Hong Kong, will also begin sailing from Singapore.

The Royal Promise

Developed in conjunction with medical professionals and the Singapore Government, The Royal Promise includes a number of new features like enhanced onboard medical centers, mandatory COVID-19 testing for all, medical-grade cleaning procedures and even transportation off the ship for guests with a positive test.

Another point of emphasis is fewer guests on board. At only 50% capacity, there’s more room for guests to socially distance and reminders all over the ship to mask up when around others. They also also outfitted the crew with personal protective gear and reduced the need for contact in all possible interactions.

The cruise line also gave an explanation of their HVAC system which provides fresh air throughout the ship:

The transmission of aerosol particles between spaces (like those from a cough) is extremely low to virtually impossible — as validated in an independent assessment conducted by the University of Nebraska Medical Center onboard a Royal Caribbean ship.

The expanded medical facilities include more doctors and nurses on each ship and state-of-the-art equipment enhancements. In the event of a potential COVID-19 case, the cruise line has protocols in place like immediate medical evaluations, rapid testing and more critical care beds.

Booking Peace of Mind

In order to entice hesitant guests to book, the cruise line is offering a number of booking protections like a 100% future cruise credit if anyone in a guest’s travel party tests positive within three weeks prior to the cruise or at the terminal prior to boarding.

Royal Caribbean International is also offering a 100% refund for guests who test positive after embarkation and the cruise line will cover COVID-19-related costs up to $20,000 USD per person in a travel party, for onboard medical costs, cost of any required quarantine, and travel home.

You can view the whole list of new protocols and procedures at the Royal Caribbean International website.