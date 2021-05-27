The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Unveils 2023 Mediterranean Itineraries

When it comes to luxury brands, Ritz-Carlton is about as name-brand as it gets. The international hotel chain announced in 2018 that they would be entering the cruise space under the brand name The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed production of their new ship Evrima, but with the pandemic in the rear-view, the fledgling cruise line is ready to sail. They just announced a slew of new Mediterranean itineraries that got us very excited to get on board!

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection 2023 Itineraries

From April to November 2023, the new ship sail Mediterranean with calls on exotic ports like Melilla, Spain; La Gomera, Canary Islands, Spain; Praia, Cape Verde; Mindelo, Cape Verde; and Catania, Sicily, Italy.

“We are excited to introduce our 2023 Mediterranean itineraries,” said Douglas Prothero, Chief Executive Officer for The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “We continue to see incredible interest in exploring these highly sought after destinations and are thrilled to be able to offer an extended season with more opportunities for our guests to immerse themselves in the unique, vibrant cultures of the Mediterranean.”

The 2023 itineraries were designed to expand up the 2022 cruise season which includes itineraries such as the Greek Isles, French Riviera, Balearic Islands and Adriatic Coast.

“The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection will have a distinctive personality and the vessels are sure to be true stand outs in some of the most glamorous ports around the world,” said Herve Humler, president and chief operating officer of The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. “This unique combination of yachting and cruising will usher in a new way of luxury travel for guests seeking to discover the world in a relaxed, casually elegant, and comfortable atmosphere with the highest level of personalized service.”

About Evrima

When you’re a luxury brand like Ritz-Carlton, the guest experience is paramount. From what we’ve read so far, Evrima doesn’t disappoint. The 190 meter yacht carries just 298 passengers and was built at Astillero Hijos de J. Barreras shipyard in Vigo, Spain. The ship features 149 balcony suites and was built to cruise more of the world’s oceans.

Along with 24/7 room service, guests have five dining venues to choose from including S.E.A., the ship’s signature restuarant designed by Chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, the three Michelin-starred restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Wolfsburg in Germany. Guests will also enjoy a dedicated personal assistant who does anything you need to better enjoy your vacation.