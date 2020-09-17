The Idyllic Hawaiian Islands

Hawaii is the most exotic, raw, and naturally beautiful destination in the United States.

Certainly, many hot spots on the islands are routinely bustling with tourists — think places like Pearl Harbor, Waikiki Beach, and Volcanoes National Park. But you can avoid the crowds, engage in thrilling outdoors activities, and travel back in time when you set off on a voyage around the islands with UnCruise Adventures.

The small-ship expedition line offers idyllic sailings in Hawaii that give you an immersive look at the traditional culture and heritage of the islands and its native communities.

I hopped on the boutique 36-passenger yacht Safari Explorer for a weeklong Hawaii cruise itinerary between Molokai and the Big Island. UnCruise has placed the three-deck, 145-foot-long ship in Hawaii to offer adventures in paradise all year long.

The weather is ideal any time you visit, and the itineraries are attractive for curious travelers interested in staying active and enjoying memorable cultural interactions. UnCruise’s reputation is built on its energetic brand of exploration and diverse slate of daily adventures. Passionate and energetic guides are excited to help you connect with the special places it sails to around the world. So obviously, Hawaii is a perfect fit for the small adventure cruise line that has destination immersion in its DNA. The company earned the trust of the local community by proving that it shares the goal of preserving the island’s pristine beauty and culture.

After a day of travel and a restful night at Hotel Moloka’i, which UnCruise uses at its hospitality center, my wife Colleen and I already felt ourselves sliding into a more relaxing mood. Palm trees swayed on the beach of the property perched at the water’s edge. We watched the sun rise, had a hearty breakfast, and joined our fellow travelers to begin our journey.