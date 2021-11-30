The Best Tropical Treasure Hunt on St. Thomas

Click on the icons below to share this post









When Celebrity Edge made the first cruise ship call on St. Thomas in well over a year this past July, it marked a turning point for tourism to the island and the Caribbean as a whole following the COVID-19 pandemic. Those visiting St. Thomas via cruise ship or by air are in luck as the island is ready and waiting for travelers to explore all that makes St. Thomas a top Caribbean destination.

If you’re headed to St. Thomas in the future, don’t miss out on The Tropical Treasure Hunt Co. and their fully customizable treasure hunts with some really cool augmented reality worked in!





Tropical Treasure Hunts on St. Thomas

We’ve all daydreamed about being a pirate, but The Tropical Treasure Hunt Co. actually brings that dream to life through their treasure hunt adventures across St. Thomas. Bring your whole crew to hunt via land and sea for a chest full of booty just like Blackbeard himself.

If you’re a fan of adventures and puzzles like escape rooms, especially the kind that require a lot of teamwork, then one of The Tropical Treasure Hunt Co. treasure hunts will be right up your alley. They offer several different adventures to choose from like the Ghosts of Piracy Past or the ever popular Salty Pirate Adventure which is like The Da Vinci Code meets Pirates of the Caribbean and takes the hunt from land to sea!

The best part is it’s easy to book your St. Thomas Treasure Hunt online so everything is ready to go when you arrive!