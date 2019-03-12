SEARCH

5 Reasons to Vacation in Auckland, New Zealand
March 11, 2019
March 12, 2019

The Best Street Eats in Kolkata

Kolkata

The gritty metropolis of Kolkata, India displays a raucous image of kinetic imagery framed by the Ganges River, a navigational artery of the country’s heart and soul.  To navigate a city like this is a daunting task and to experience the food scene an even more challenging journey. A Chef’s Tour, an organization providing guided food excursions in numerous international locations came to the rescue. Their guidance on a previous foodie experience in Chiang Mai, Thailand had proven to be the perfect remedy to local engagement and here Avik, the company’s energetic local food insider provided an off the wall, into the streets litany of endemic food experiences.

Kolkata Street Food

Kolkata

Mutton Kosha | Steve Leland

Of course you can easily get biryani, Tandoori chicken and curry at home so why waste culinary travel currency on those Indian standbys when visiting the mother country.  The night’s feeding frenzy starts off at a hole in the wall venue smack in the center of the old city with an eat with your fingers Mutton Kosha, tender roasted goat swimming in a thick aromatic sauce serving as an introduction to authentic Indian grub.

Next up is a short walk through the streets to Bhojohori Manna, a respected restaurant offering the bounty of the Ganges.  Here seafood is proudly represented with a river caviar cake, a giant whole prawn in a brown curry gravy, mustard spiced fish baked in a banana leaf and the main course is topped off with a palate cleansing mixture of molasses crystals and dried fennel.

Kolkata

Dalmoot | Photo: Steve Leland

Our personal rickshaw is waiting outside with two fragile looking but quick stepping men whisking us off to our next location.  Street journeys inevitably supply opportunities to experience an assortment of quick bite snacks and tonight is no different.  A fruit vendor that has been in the same little street kiosk for over five generations blends up a fresh fruit smoothie, another local with nothing but a portable cart mixes up Dalmoot, a snack food consisting of roasted peanuts, lentil seeds, red Chile’s, onions and sprinkled with lemon juice.  Another dispenses Pulcka, a concoction of potato, broth and spices served in a flaky pastry shell of bite sized heat.

Kolkata

Puchka | Photo: Steve Leland

Allen’s Kitchen is a local venue for Kolkata’s version of England’s fish and chips.  As an alternative to the British version fried in grease, the reputation here is built on being fried in Ghee or butter.  Half heartedly fighting off the battle of the bulge, a walk through the narrow alleyways of Old Kolkata provides a nostalgic taste of inner city life.  A street side dose of exhaust and cholesterol is provided by sampling onion fritters, reputed to be the best in town.  A heart thumping, whirlwind ride on a local bus delivers us to a decades old shop specializing in sherbet and the evening finishes off with sweet tooth delectables from a small bakery teeming with locals.

As with all A Chef’s Tour programs it’s half city excursion, half all-you-can eat foodie trek and a one hundred percent off the radar journey of guided immersion into the local scene.

Steve Leland 

##############
Also called “the City of Sails,” a sprawling metropolis between two harbors (Waitemata and Manukau Harbors), Auckland is located in New Zealand’s North Island. It is a…

