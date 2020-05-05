The Best Margaritas at Sea for Cinco De Mayo 

Happy Cinco De Mayo!

Like Halley’s Comet, Cinco De Mayo falling on a Taco Tuesday is truly a special occasion. Unfortunately in a strange turn of events, Corona is making this year’s holiday worse, not better, but no worries! We wanted to compile a list of the best margaritas at sea so you’re ready to party when cruising gets back into full swing!

Whether you like salt on the rim or a splash of mango or watermelon in your marg, these drinks are perfect for celebrating the occasion!

BlueIguana Tequila Bar on Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival cruisers already know all about the BlueIguana Tequila Bar on board most of the line’s ships. Appropriately located by the pool, this cantina features a huge selection of fresh and frozen tequila drinks as well as a selection of Mexican-made beer.

Traditionalists will love Blue’s Patron Margarita with Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronge and lime juice. Those with a wild side should try the Spicy Margarita with Cazadores Reposado Tequila, Chipotle Pineapple Syrup and Citrus. For those really hot days on the pool deck, try a frozen margarita like Blue’s Blue Margarita with Herradura Tequila, Blue Curacao, simple syrup and lime juice. If you work up an appetite, BlueIguana Cantina serves up tacos and burritos to hungry guests.

Margaritaville on Norwegian Cruise Line

The man, the myth, the legend Mr. Jimmy Buffet would approve of this next watering hole! Don’t worry, Margaritaville has plenty of salt shakers and some of the most creative margaritas at sea. Found on board Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Breakaway and Norwegian Getaway as well as Harvest Caye in Belize and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, this bar is a great place to celebrate Cinco De Mayo or any occasion.

You’ll love sipping on a Last Mango in Paris, which is a mix of Margaritaville’s own mango tequila, Cointreau Orange Liquor, cranberry juice and house margarita mix. Classic marg loves should try the aptly named Perfect Margarita, which is a mix of Margaritaville Gold and Silver Tequila, triple sec and lime juice served on the rocks.

Sabor on Royal Caribbean International

What began as Sabor Modern Mexican on board Navigator of the Seas morphed into Sabor Taqueria & Tequila Bar on new Oasis Class ships and has been a huge hit with Royal cruisers. In between plates of build-your-own tacos, guests can sip specialty margaritas like the Jalapeño-Cucumber, a mix of Don Julio Plata tequila, Cointreau liqueur, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice.

For a really unique experience, try the Avocado Margarita which features Patron Silver tequila, orange liqueur, avocado and lime juice with a rim covered in Aleppo pepper and lime salt. Snack on guacamole made fresh right at your table with homemade chips and you’re doing Cinco De Mayo the right way!

Honorable Mention: 24K Gold Rita on Princess Cruises

There might not be a margarita-themed bar and restaurant on board a Princess Cruises ship, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get a delicious margarita on your cruise! The 24k Gold Rita is one of the best-selling cocktails on board Princess ships thanks to a perfect mix of your choice of tequila, Cointreau, Grand Marnier and citrus juices. Get it fresh or frozen and enjoy!