The Best Last-Minute Christmas Gifts for Cruisers

December 25th is rapidly approaching and if you’ve been procrastinating your holiday gift shopping, it’s time to get up and get going. From stocking-stuffers to gifts that will really wow, the holidays are a great way to show the people in your life how much they mean to you. We’ve compiled a list of some fun and practical last-minute gifts for your cruise-loving friends and family members this holiday season. Check them out below!

Binocular Attachment for Smartphones

There’s no denying that smartphone cameras have gotten better and better over the years, but they still don’t compare to a high-quality camera. This binocular attachment allows you to zoom in closer than ever before to capture an amazing moment on your next cruise vacation. Maybe it’s a breaching whale in the Tracy Arm fjord of Alaska or a pod of bottlenose dolphins off the coast of Ocho Rios, Jamaica, you’ll be able to see everything with these binoculars and snap a pic that will get tons of likes in the process!

Scratch-Off World Map

Can you name all the countries you’ve visited? With this scratch off map, it’s easy to keep track of all your adventures and vacations. The map also features cities and flags for a fun learning experience as well! Perfect for kids who are just starting to get curious about the world they live in!

Cruise Ship Ornament

No Christmas tree is complete without an ornament representing your love for cruising! Kurt Adler has long been a top name in decorations and this cruise ship Christmas ornament is sure to delight. Made from a durable resin, it will last for many Christmases to come!

Cruise Humor T-Shirt

We all know someone who loves a cocktail and a good joke and this cruise humor t-shirt is the perfect gift for them! Make sure you include it in your suitcase for the next time you’re cruising so you can hit the lido deck in style. This shirt is sure to be a fun conversation starter no matter what cruise line you sail with!

Waterproof Phone Pouches

You spent a lot of money on your cell phone, so why not make sure it doesn’t get wet while you’re paddleboarding in the warm, shallow waters of a Bahamian island? There’s a million places where you can end up wet on a cruise vacation shore excursion but these waterproof cell phone pouches ensure nothing of value gets splashed, dunked or sprayed while you’re having fun!

Captain’s Hat

No description necessary! This adjustable captain’s hat is for the captain of your ship, no matter who that may be!

Digital Subscription to Porthole Cruise Magazine

No matter where you roam, a digital subscription to Porthole Cruise Magazine keeps you up to date on what’s happening in the cruise industry. From ship reviews to the latest news, Porthole Cruise Magazine is your source for all things cruising. Digital subscriptions are the best way to enjoy the publication on your smartphone, tablet or computer wherever you are. You can gift a subscription here!