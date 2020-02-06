The Band to Replace Room Keys on Virgin Voyages

When you ask most cruisers if they’ve heard of the “The Band”, you’ll probably get a response about “pulling in to Nazareth” and the Canadian musical group that was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994. For those cruising with Virgin Voyages, The Band is going to mean something totally different! Today, the cruise line released a sleek wearable technology made from recycled ocean plastic that will unlock voyage adventures for future Sailors upon the debut of Scarlet Lady on April 1, 2020.

What is The Band?

Brought to life through a partnership with BIONIC® Yarn, a material engineering leader committed to addressing plastic pollution in marine and coastal environments, Virgin Voyages has created the travel industry’s next-level smart wearable technology that is equal parts functional and stylish. This lightweight, relaxed eco-chic accessory is nautically inspired and can be taken home by Sailors as a post-voyage keepsake.

According to Virgin CEO Tom McAlpin, sustainability and style are always going to come first on board Virgin ships.

“Just like our stunning fleet of Lady Ships, and through our partnership with BIONIC, our wearable technology marries sustainability with smarts and style, which is quintessentially Virgin,” he said. “The Band will be our seamless and worry-free way for Sailors to not only unlock their cabin with ease, but to explore all of the thrills and great experiences that Scarlet Lady and the rest of our fleet will have to offer.”

To continue Virgin Voyages’ commitment to create Epic Sea Change for All, rope material for The Band is built entirely from BIONIC® yarn and contains six grams of marine and coastal plastic, equivalent to one-half of a plastic water bottle that washes ashore.

Where Does the Band Work?

As part of planning for a Voyage, Sailors will receive The Band via mail prior to embarkation. Activating with just the tap of the wrist, The Band is a hands, wallet and worry-free way for Sailors to:

– Access their cabins, serving as a room key

– Board the ship with ease

– Pinpoint location for delivery of Shake for Champagne

– Make onboard purchases and pay for the drinks tab

– Game at the casino

– VIP pass for Suite Sailors to enter Richard’s Rooftop

To complement The Band’s ease of navigation, The Sailor App will be available in the coming weeks for Sailors to complete the check-in process, book Shore Things and so much more.

More and more cruise lines are doing away with traditional card keys for wearable tech. Let us know what you think about the change in the comments below!