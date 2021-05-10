Test Your Cruise Trivia with Gary Bembridge

Over the past 25 years, Gary Bembridge has helped countless cruisers and travelers get the most out of their vacations through his website and YouTube Channel “Tips for Travellers”.

A veteran cruiser with nearly 80 sailings under his belt, we decided to invite Gary to join Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine founder and Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff for a round of cruise trivia to see how well he really knows the industry. Test your cruise industry knowledge by answering the questions below and then watch the video with Gary for the answers! Good luck!

Cruise Trivia Questions

Here’s the list of questions we came up with for Gary to answer. You can test your own cruise knowledge then check out the full interview below to see how your and Gary’s answers stack up! The full list of answers can be found at the bottom of the page after the video.

Q: With a maximum capacity of 6,680 guests, this is the world’s largest cruise ship.

Q: Can you name the three major islands which make up the US Virgin Islands?

Q: What cruise line became the very first to take guests through the Panama Canal in 1967?

Q: If you embark on a cruise from Port of Piraeus, which country are you in?

Q: This cruise line is named after a 19th century painter who spent the last years of his life in French Polynesia.

Q: Swedish explorer Lars-Eric Lindblad led the first tourist expedition to this continent in 1966.

Q:The wharf at this popular Norwegian port city dates back to the 14th century.

Q: Creek Street is a popular attraction located in this Alaskan port town?

Q: Which cruise line was founded in 1839 as a mail carrier for the British Royal Mail?

Q: What was the first cruise ship to be powered by LNG – Liquified Natural Gas?

Q: Galataport is an up-and-coming cruise port found in which country?

Cruise Trivia with Gary Bembridge

🚨 SPOILER ALERT – Answers Below 🚨

Q: With a maximum capacity of 6,680 guests, this is the world’s largest cruise ship.

A: Royal Caribbean International Symphony of the Seas

Q: Can you name the three major islands which make up the US Virgin Islands?

A. St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John

Q: What cruise line became the very first to take guests through the Panama Canal in 1967?

A. Princess Cruises

Q: If you embark on a cruise from Port of Piraeus, which country are you in?

A. Greece

Q: This cruise line is named after a 19th century painter who spent the last years of his life in French Polynesia.

A: Paul Gauguin Cruises

Q: Swedish explorer Lars-Eric Lindblad led the first tourist expedition to this continent in 1966.

A.Antarctic

Q: The wharf at this popular Norwegian port city dates back to the 14th century.

Bergen, Norway

Q: Creek Street is a popular attraction located in this Alaskan port town.

Ketchikan

Q: Which cruise line was founded in 1839 as a mail carrier for the British Royal Mail?

A. Cunard Line

Q: What was the first cruise ship to be powered by LNG – Liquified Natural Gas?

A. AIDAnova

Q: Galataport is an up-and-coming cruise port found in which country?

A. Istanbul, Turkey