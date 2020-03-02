fbpx

Clyde Butcher: Florida’s Photographer
Cruise Magazine
Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 2, 2020
March 2, 2020

Cruise Update: Port Tampa Bay Responds To Coronavirus Concerns

Port Tampa Bay | Photo: Port Tampa Bay/Facebook Tampa Bay

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis confirmed over the weekend that the first cases of COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, have reached the Sunshine State. The Florida Department of Health announced that two adults, one in Hillsborough County and another in neighboring Manatee County, have tested positive for the virus. The Hillsborough case seems to be from the person’s recent travel to Italy, however the Manatee case does not seem to be travel-related. No other information about their condition was made available by the State or Center for Disease Control.

Governor DeSantis provided more details in a press conference today. 

Port Tampa Bay Coronavirus Statement

As Hillsborough County is home to Port Tampa Bay, the news sparked concern among those with cruises scheduled in the coming weeks. When reached for comment, Port Tampa Bay Director of Communications Lisa Wolf-Chason explained that as of now, no cruises are cancelled and screening procedures set forth by CLIA, Centers for Disease Control, the Coast Guard and Florida Department of Health are already in place. 

Statement from Port Tampa Bay: 

Well before the presumed confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Hillsborough County, each cruise line implemented procedures for monitoring passengers and reducing risk. Screenings will continue to ensure passenger wellbeing and safety. The screening process has been smooth and wait times have not been impacted. There are no plans to close Port Tampa Bay and cruise and cargo operations will continue, as usual.

Tampa Bay Cruising as Usual 

The precautions are not expected to impact embarkation times so, for the time being, cruisers need not alter their usual embarkation routine. The best defense against the virus remains simple precaution: washing your hands regularly, avoiding those who are sick and using disinfecting products during your regular cleaning routines. 

Cruisers scheduled to cruise from Tampa in the coming weeks should continue monitoring the news for more updates about the port, their cruise line and the best practices for limiting the spread of the virus. If you’re scheduled to cruise from Tampa, let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Inducted into the Florida Hall of Fame in 1998, photographer Clyde Butcher is best known as the “Ansel Adams of Florida.” Born in Kansas City, Missouri, in…

