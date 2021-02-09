Suites for your Sweet This Valentine’s Day

Just because you won’t be able to cruise with your Valentine this February 14th doesn’t mean you can’t start planning for an epic experience next year! Norwegian exploration cruise line Hurtigruten has launched their second annual “Suites for your Sweet” which offers 10% off per person on expedition cruise suites on select itineraries through 2023. Destinations include Antarctica, the Caribbean, Norway and more, but don’t wait, the last day of the sale is February 15, 2021!

“The suite experience with Hurtigruten provides well-appointed accommodations with expansive windows and balconies, and in some cases a private hot tub, offering the best views of the destinations we visit that are perfect to share with fellow travelers,” said John Downey, president of Hurtigruten Americas. “Suite guests can look forward to a warm welcome, including a small gift from us upon arrival, two comfortable bathrobes and detailed touches like a traditional Norwegian blanket to cozy up with.”

For a truly unique experience, we suggest booking on Hurtigruten’s new hybrid electric powered ships, MS Roald Amundsen and MS Fridtjof Nansen. The ships are full of amenities for a luxury experience that couples unparalleled adventure around the globe. Both ships feature a science center with all the equipment and guide expertise you need to gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for the places you sail.

Some of the itineraries in the Suites for your Sweet sale include:

Alaska and British Columbia – Highlights include the Misty Fjords, Icy Bay and Aleutian Islands and of course incredible wildlife both marine and on land. Hurtigruten takes guests to the frontier towns of Wrangell, Sitka and Nome, providing a look at the history of early settlers.

Highlights of Antarctica – One of the most remote places on planet Earth, Antarctica’s ice wilderness, stunning landscapes and heart-warming wildlife including world-famous penguins and whales. Guided excursions take guests to the places others cannot access, allowing guests to get up, close and personal with nature without disturbing the natural habitat.

The Scottish Isles – Highlights of the Scottish Isles include whisky tastings, the Inner and Outer Hebrides, Orkney Islands and Shetland Islands. Stops at St. Kilda and Treshnish Isles are also popular among guests.