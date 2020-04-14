The Last Man Cruising

Not one to cancel plans, travel guru Steve Leland decided to press on with his plans to explore the coast of Australia with True North Adventure Cruises just as the COVID 19 outbreak was shutting down the world piece by piece. The cruise was the last leg of a journey that saw him imbibe in Fiji’s local tradition of kava root tea and lounge on the sun-soaked beaches of Perth. Just as the cruise was about to embark, international travel ceased almost entirely and it left Steve and his wife in a difficult situation thousands of miles away from home.

Steve is a cruise industry pro and frequent contributor who spent years working on board Costa Cruises ships. He joined Bill Panoff to chat about his adventure in Australia and his thoughts on the future.

The cruise, what was so unique about it, is that it doesn’t go to any ports of call

-Steve Leland

Check out the interview in the video below!

Steve is one of our favorite contributors to the magazine thanks to his knowledge of the world and the cruise industry, but also because of the passion and curiosity he brings to his travels. While he’s not entirely sure when his next vacation will be, he did give us a rundown of the trips he has scheduled in the summer. Let us know which one sounds like the most fun to you in the comments below and also keep an eye out for the upcoming issue to read more about Steve’s travels in the Land Down Under!