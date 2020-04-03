fbpx

SEARCH

<i>Zaandam</i>, <i>Rotterdam</i> Finally Dock in Florida
Cruise News
1080 views
1080 views

Zaandam, Rotterdam Finally Dock in Florida

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 3, 2020
201 Views
April 3, 2020

St Kitts & Nevis Minister of Tourism Talks Cruise Comeback

Lindsay Grant discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the islands

We’ve been covering a lot of news from cruise lines and their employees lately, but one thing getting neglected is how the numerous island nations across the Caribbean are doing. These islands rely on tourism to survive and cruise ship visitors often make up a large portion of their tourism revenue. 

Porthole Cruise Magazine Editor-in-Chief Bill Panoff spoke with Lindsay Grant, the Minister of Tourism for the islands of St. Kitts and Nevis, a popular cruise destination in the Caribbean. They spoke about how the island is faring during the crisis and looking to the future, Mr. Grant had a positive outlook for a return to travel and vacations. 

St. Kitts and Nevis Take Precautions

Thankfully the island has very few cases of COVID 19, which the Minister credited to quick and common sense action like instituting curfews, closing businesses and encouraging social distancing around the islands. The island of Nevis also instituted a 24-hour lockdown for all citizens aimed at stopping the spread of the virus.

My belief, really, is that tourism will come back stronger than ever

“I believe people now understand that travel has the ability to connect us as global citizens,” Mr. Grant said. He continued on to say that cruising will likely be the first to bring tourism back to the islands and that others will follow soon after.

 

A return to normal for locals would be welcome as the majority of those on the island make a living from tourism in one way or another. Along with expanding their cruise port to accommodate four large ships at a time, St. Kitts was named Cruise Destination of the Year by the Caribbean Journal in the publication’s Caribbean Travel Awards 2020. 

Thank you for taking the time to speak with us, Mr. Grant! 

Let us know your comments!
#############
Choose Your Cruise
Cruise News
987 views
987 views

Choose Your Cruise

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 27, 2020
Cruise Memories: Just What We Needed
Cruise Views
795 views
795 views

Cruise Memories: Just What We Needed

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 26, 2020
<i>Zuiderdam</i> Crew Jam Out To Their Own Radio Station
Cruise News
1731 views
1731 views

Zuiderdam Crew Jam Out To Their Own Radio Station

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 25, 2020
Royal Caribbean Ships Will Return May 12
Cruise News
2809 views
2809 views

Royal Caribbean Ships Will Return May 12

Porthole Cruise Magazine - March 25, 2020

The Latest

<i>Zaandam</i>, <i>Rotterdam</i> Finally Dock in Florida
Cruise News
1080 views
1080 views

Zaandam, Rotterdam Finally Dock in Florida

Porthole Cruise Magazine - April 3, 2020

The weeks long ordeal for passengers and crew on board Holland America Line Zaandam and Rotterdam is finally over. The ship docked in Fort Lauderdale, FL today…

Follow Us And get latest news

Subscribe to our Newsletter:


©2019 Porthole Magazine - Privacy Policy / Terms & Conditions