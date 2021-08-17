St. Kitts Makes for the Perfect Destination Wedding

Click on the icons below to share this post









The opportunity to say “I Do” is a major milestone in life no matter where you are, but saying it while at a destination wedding on St. Kitts is an experience unlike any other. The island is a tropical paradise complete with gorgeous beaches, outstanding views and no shortage of specialty venues so your special day is exactly what you’ve always dreamed of. There are no residency requirements to get married on the island and the options when it comes to venues and amenities are second to none in the Caribbean.

Here are some of the best spots on St. Kitts for your destination wedding in the Caribbean!

Brimstone Hill

The island is home to Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, a very well preserved fortress and UNESCO World Heritage site that’s just 10 miles from the capital of Basseterre. Overlooking the ocean from high up on the hillside, the fort offers incredible opportunities for pictures as the sun sets across the Caribbean Sea. Turn away from the sea and enjoy spectacular views of Mount Liamugia. If you’re looking for stunning wedding photos, this is the venue for you!

Romney Manor

Visitors to St. Kitts enjoy plenty of sunshine and relaxation, but they also have the chance to immerse themselves in the history of this unique island. European colonies were first established on St. Kitts in the early 1600’s and the island quickly turned into a top sugar producer in the Caribbean. The remnants of those sugar plantations are still around today and they make for an excellent place to get married. One of the most popular spots on the grounds of Romney Manor for the wedding ceremony is under the shade of a 300 year old Saman tree. However, you’ll have to host the reception elsewhere on St. Kitts.

Park Hyatt

If you are looking for a beachside wedding, the Park Hyatt St. Kitts is your perfect choice. An elegant mix of local charm and luxury, the resort offers you a beautiful selection of five indoor or outdoor spaces. Romantic views of the sea and sand are the backdrop for your ceremony, while their lush grounds and gardens provide an extraordinary setting for your wedding photography. Their culinary team can craft the menu of your choice, or offer a delightful Caribbean take on traditional wedding fare.

St. Kitts makes planning the perfect destination wedding as easy as possible for any couple. The island doesn’t require residency to tie the knot and local wedding planners offer a wide variety of locations and amenities so you can plan your special day in every way. The beach is a classic wedding venue, but the island can also accommodate picturesque locations in the hills, luxury villas, yachts and some of the most beautiful photo opportunities in the Caribbean. You can even stay right on the island for your honeymoon and enjoy some of the top resorts in the region.

If you’re ready to say I do, a St. Kitts destination wedding could be just what you’re looking for!

This article was sponsored by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.