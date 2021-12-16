St. Kitts’ Lindsay F.P. Grant Named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year

Click on the icons below to share this post









The island of St. Kitts announced today that Minister of Tourism Lindsay F.P. Grant has been named Caribbean Tourism Minister of the Year in the Caribbean Journal’s 8th annual Caribbean Travel Awards. The editors chose Minister Grant for the award thanks to his leadership during the pandemic to manage tourism’s return while also working with health officials to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

Minister Grant spoke of the resilience of the Caribbean people and outlined a bright future for cruising and travel to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I am extremely honored to receive this exceptional designation from our esteemed colleagues at Caribbean Journal who designated these travel awards,” said Lindsay F.P. Grant, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports. “St. Kitts and Nevis has shown how strong and resilient the people of the Caribbean are and continue to be as we navigate these challenging times together. The future is bright in the Federation. We have recently lifted our mandatory arrival testing and Vacation in Place (quarantine) for international air travelers and we have opened Port Zante for free-flow exploration. This week is the busiest we have seen for cruise arrivals since the island reopened its borders to international visitors, with 21 ships in port this week. We also expect to have continued growth in our stay-over international air travelers looking to 2022.”

Alexander Britell, Editor and Publisher of Caribbean Journal recognized Grant for his leadership during a difficult time for the region.

“The past year was defined by abundant tourism success as we saw the vast majority of the Caribbean roaring back this year, with the highest-volume tourism in history for most destinations,” Britell said. “Minister Grant’s leadership in navigating this tumultuous landscape for St. Kitts and Nevis has been a bold statement to the world that the Caribbean is the most resilient place on earth and cannot be defeated, taking every challenge and using it to power a new future.”

St. Kitts’ Cruise Resurgence

St. Kitts also announced today that this week will be the busiest day for cruise travel to the island since it reopened borders to international visitors. 21 cruise ships will call on the island this week with Thursday bringing five ships into port.

“This week comes as an optimistic sign that the cruising industry is making an unstoppable comeback in St. Kitts. We see the number of ship arrivals growing weekly,” said Minister Grant. “Our commitment to safety paired with our exceptional tours and on-island experiences are driving high demand for the destination on cruise itineraries, and we expect this to continue well into 2022.”

