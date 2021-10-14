Click on the icons below to share this post









When’s the last time you took a real family vacation? Now that Caribbean travel is opening up, there is not a better time to take the whole family on a vacation somewhere they’ll never forget. St. Kitts recently opened their doors to fully vaccinated visitors and that’s great news for families. It provides peace of mind for the safely of younger unvaccinated children, and the island boasts a reputation for having something fun for absolutely everyone

Here are some of the best ways to spend your family vacation to St. Kitts!

Family ATV Tour

Discover the off-road countryside of St. Kitts with an exciting all-terrain vehicle (ATV) adventure through the island’s craggy interior. You will see awe-inspiring landscapes and majestic volcanic peaks as you traverse the green hillsides. Along the way you will pass many of St. Kitts’ historic and cultural landmarks, with stops at a historical sugar plantation and Caribelle Batik producing authentic batik fabrics. If you prefer to set your own pace, private guided tours are available as well.

Snorkeling the Clear Waters

Another popular activity on St. Kitts is snorkeling. Whether you snorkel close by your hotel, in one of St. Kitts’ many sheltered coves, or take a Catamaran Sail and Snorkeling Tour, you are sure to enjoy the abundant marine life, crustacea and vibrant coral gardens of the reef. The water is so clear, you have a wonderful view of everything that lives beneath the waves, while you remain close to the surface – and the best part may be that the water temperature never gets below 74 degrees – even in the winter.

Swim with the Dolphins

If you really want to make your family vacation in St. Kitts one to remember, why not do something really special like swim with dolphins at Dolphin Discovery St. Kitts? These intelligent sea creatures are curious and fun to swim with and the expert staff are there to help guests interact safely. It’s a great opportunity to learn more about how dolphins thrive in the wild waters of the Caribbean. Guests learn what it takes to be a dolphin trainer and they get to try out some of the commands themselves as the dolphins dart around the training area.

When it comes to a family vacation, there’s no better place than St. Kitts. The island is full of fun and excitement while also offering the famous laid-back style of the region. If you’re looking for a family vacation in the Caribbean, we know where we’d go, St. Kitts!

This post was sponsored by St. Kitts Tourism.