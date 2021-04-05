St. Kitts Is the Island of Limitless Possibilities

Exploring Basseterre

As you slowly cruise into Port Zante you’ll see the vibrant colors of the island’s capital city Basseterre strikingly set against a backdrop of rolling green mountains that look like they hold undiscovered adventures. Cruisers sailing into Port Zante, Basseterre are met with a number of options when they disembark. The city of around 14,000 is one of the Caribbean’s oldest settlements dating back to the 1600’s. It’s easy to find your way around the city thanks to a grid pattern layout as well as English being the official language. Visitors are met with a delightful mix of sites with historical significance and contemporary establishments, many within walking distance of the cruise port.

One of the first sights to greet cruisers when they disembark is the impressive archway of the Old Treasury Building, now home to the National Museum of St. Kitts. It’s imposing size and stone exterior is reminiscent of the days during British rule when the light atop the building guided in countless ships transporting the island’s number one export: sugar. The museum is an excellent place to start for those looking to immerse themselves in the unique history and culture of St. Kitts and Nevis. Learn about the role sugar played in the development of the region and how the island gained full independence from British rule.

Walking tours of the city offer even more insight into the history of the St. Kitts, including a visit to Independence Square, a section of the city dating back to the 1700’s that once housed the slave market and served as an administrative center for the city. Laid out in a design that looks like the Union Jack, the square was once surrounded by 18th century homes. Though over time many deteriorated, some were rebuilt in their former glory like the Court House and the public library. At the center of the square one will find a picturesque fountain adorned with three Grecian styled ladies and surrounded by bright flowers.

Stops on the walking tour also include St. George’s Anglican Church, now renamed The Pro Cathedral and Parish of St. George with St. Barnabas, is an English parish style building and the largest church on the island. Razed by wars and natural disasters, the church has been rebuilt