Vitamin Sea: The Suite Life

As wellness continues to take center stage in everyday life, cruise ships are giving healthy-minded passengers a boost with wellness-themed rooms and suites featuring a variety of amenities to help promote overall wellbeing. This trend, also seen in hotels and resorts, makes perfect sense when you consider Ketchum’s recent Influence of Wellness study, which found that 93 percent of Americans are focused on at least one wellness goal, such as eating healthier, reducing stress, or getting more sleep. Today’s cruise ships are putting health and wellness front and center with a host of healthy options, starting with the accommodations.

Seabourn Cruise Line, for example, offers Penthouse Spa Suites across its award-winning fleet of five ships, including Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Sojourn, Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, and Seabourn Ovation. The spacious suites all feature a living and a dining area; a separate bedroom with walk-in closet; a glass door and floor-to ceiling windows overlooking an expansive, private veranda; and a bathroom with both a bathtub and a special spa shower. What really sets the suites apart are the healthy and luxe amenities, such as personal beverage preferences and a second in-suite bar that is fully stocked with flavored water and fruit juices, a selection of mixed nuts, dried fruits, and other nourishing snacks.

Passengers are also encouraged to choose a calming fragrance from Molton Brown to be diffused throughout the suite during the evening turndown service, and relaxing spa music is available as part of a soothing soundtrack that can be played in the background. In the bathrooms, passengers can take advantage of Molton Brown specialty spa products, such as exfoliating body wash and polish and thermal salts body soak, in addition to the brand’s high-end line of bath products.

Upon arrival, guests are invited to choose from a menu of luxurious bath sponges as well as designer soaps from Baudelaire, Hermes, L’Occitane, and Salvatore Ferragamo. The Penthouse Spa Suites also provide guests with daily access to The Spa at Seabourn that is operated by OneSpaWorld.

This is only an excerpt. To read the full article, subscribe to Porthole Cruise Magazine.

By Heather Mikesell

Photo: Paul Gauguin Cruises